Boosie Badazz Calls Out Drake's Friends For Not Supporting Him During Battle

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Boosie Badazz Calls Out Drake Friends Not Supporting Him Battle
Dec 19, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Boosie watches a game between the Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Although Boosie Badazz is a Kendrick Lamar fan, he believes many people Drake helped across his career betrayed him during the K.Dot feud.

Boosie Badazz was the most recent guest on The Jason Lee Show, where he made some interesting comments about Drake and his battle with Kendrick Lamar. More specifically, he called out how artists that Drizzy helped throughout his career did not support him during the feud.

Boosie made it clear he's a Kendrick fan too, but he took specific issue with how the narrative against his rival changed. "I don't like how all these artists left this man to hang," he expressed, as caught by J O $ H U A on Twitter. "Since I been home, I watched this man boost people's career, didn't have to do it. For everybody to just look the other way... This n***a put money in a lot of people's pockets... If I was that n***a, I would be hurt. The joke's on him if he go back to them n***as... He back number one. Everywhere I go, I'm still hearing f***ing Drake."

Also, the Baton Rouge rapper said "music is dynamic" and the 6ix God will bounce back on top in no time. It joins Boosie Badazz's other defenses of Drake, such as expressing empathy for him after Kendrick did the Super Bowl halftime show last year.

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Boosie Badazz Speaks On Drake

Still, Boosie Badazz thinks Kendrick Lamar beat Drake, so his remarks here aren't about arguing over who emerged victorious. He made that assessment in July of 2024, arguing that Lamar kept his foot on the gas while The Boy wasn't fully out of the race, but at a lower pace.

With Drake's new album ICEMAN on the way, maybe its release and its content matter will lead folks to reevaluate the 2024 rap battle. But a lot of the discourse right now is about whether or not you can even call this a "comeback." After all, the Toronto superstar did not just disappear off the face of the Earth after losing to the Compton lyricist.

As for Boosie Badazz's other rap beef takes, he is very disappointed in Gucci Mane for dissing Pooh Shiesty on the "Crash Dummy" diss track. We'll see if he has anything else to say about how that debacle is panning out.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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