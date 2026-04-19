Boosie Badazz Calls Out Drake's Friends For Not Supporting Him During Battle

Boosie Badazz was the most recent guest on The Jason Lee Show, where he made some interesting comments about Drake and his battle with Kendrick Lamar. More specifically, he called out how artists that Drizzy helped throughout his career did not support him during the feud.

Boosie made it clear he's a Kendrick fan too, but he took specific issue with how the narrative against his rival changed. "I don't like how all these artists left this man to hang," he expressed, as caught by J O $ H U A on Twitter. "Since I been home, I watched this man boost people's career, didn't have to do it. For everybody to just look the other way... This n***a put money in a lot of people's pockets... If I was that n***a, I would be hurt. The joke's on him if he go back to them n***as... He back number one. Everywhere I go, I'm still hearing f***ing Drake."

Also, the Baton Rouge rapper said "music is dynamic" and the 6ix God will bounce back on top in no time. It joins Boosie Badazz's other defenses of Drake, such as expressing empathy for him after Kendrick did the Super Bowl halftime show last year.

Boosie Badazz Speaks On Drake

Still, Boosie Badazz thinks Kendrick Lamar beat Drake, so his remarks here aren't about arguing over who emerged victorious. He made that assessment in July of 2024, arguing that Lamar kept his foot on the gas while The Boy wasn't fully out of the race, but at a lower pace.

With Drake's new album ICEMAN on the way, maybe its release and its content matter will lead folks to reevaluate the 2024 rap battle. But a lot of the discourse right now is about whether or not you can even call this a "comeback." After all, the Toronto superstar did not just disappear off the face of the Earth after losing to the Compton lyricist.