Tyler, The Creator Snaps At Fans Sharing Security Footage Of Him Online

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Tyler The Creator Snaps Fans Sharing Security Footage Online
Tyler, The Creator performed during the Forecastle Festival at Waterfront Park in Louisville, Ky. on May 29, 2022. Forecastle36 Sam. © Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Tyler, The Creator values his privacy a lot, and this is one of various instances of him trying to set boundaries for the public.

Tyler, The Creator is taking a nice break these days after his CHROMAKOPIA world tour and his Marty Supreme appearance. But that doesn't mean fans aren't still hanging onto his every move as a superstar. Tyler took to his Instagram Story this morning (Saturday, April 18) to share his frustration with fans posting security footage of him at a bookstore online.

It seems like this footage emerged a few weeks ago. He shared it on his IG Story with a long caption. "So annoying," the former Odd Future frontman wrote. "Just existing, living, mind your biz and next thing u know its security camera footage of you just existing uploaded so folks can either prove they saw you or get some engagement they crave."

He went on to explain how he understands why people get excited or parasocial, but he's scared of how this might devolve into sharing privacy as content. The rapper, singer, and producer specifically mentioned medical appointments, grocery store shopping, and Ring doorbell camera footage around a home as fears.

Tyler also blasted folks criticizing these private moments for engagement. In addition, he expressed particular hurt because he had congratulated the bookstore's owner on her success and signed something for her. It's unclear if the implication here is that she shared it or if it was somebody else.

Nevertheless, the message concluded with this: "I wanna be able to brush this stuff off but im gonna keep being vocal about this... Space should be respected o matter how many lyrics you know. love."

Read More: Edgelord To Evolution? Tyler, The Creator & Shock-Rap Culture

Tyler, The Creator's Call-Outs

Elsewhere, Tyler, The Creator has called out this behavior before. Most recently, he blasted a café for posting an A.I.-generated image of him dining there. Elsewhere, the 35-year-old put DJ Akademiks on blast for spreading romantic rumors about him.

Along with Tyler, The Creator's other frustrations with celebrity, this PSA is not surprising. Hopefully these instances die down in the near future, although some will probably continue to instigate. It's always complex to navigate these issues of fame. But if more artists make their stances clear, maybe fans will change their tune more significantly.

Read More: Kanye West Doesn’t Need Redemption—He Needs To Be Held Accountable

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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