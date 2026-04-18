Tyler, The Creator Snaps At Fans Sharing Security Footage Of Him Online

Tyler, The Creator is taking a nice break these days after his CHROMAKOPIA world tour and his Marty Supreme appearance. But that doesn't mean fans aren't still hanging onto his every move as a superstar. Tyler took to his Instagram Story this morning (Saturday, April 18) to share his frustration with fans posting security footage of him at a bookstore online.

It seems like this footage emerged a few weeks ago. He shared it on his IG Story with a long caption. "So annoying," the former Odd Future frontman wrote. "Just existing, living, mind your biz and next thing u know its security camera footage of you just existing uploaded so folks can either prove they saw you or get some engagement they crave."

He went on to explain how he understands why people get excited or parasocial, but he's scared of how this might devolve into sharing privacy as content. The rapper, singer, and producer specifically mentioned medical appointments, grocery store shopping, and Ring doorbell camera footage around a home as fears.

Tyler also blasted folks criticizing these private moments for engagement. In addition, he expressed particular hurt because he had congratulated the bookstore's owner on her success and signed something for her. It's unclear if the implication here is that she shared it or if it was somebody else.

Nevertheless, the message concluded with this: "I wanna be able to brush this stuff off but im gonna keep being vocal about this... Space should be respected o matter how many lyrics you know. love."

Tyler, The Creator's Call-Outs

Elsewhere, Tyler, The Creator has called out this behavior before. Most recently, he blasted a café for posting an A.I.-generated image of him dining there. Elsewhere, the 35-year-old put DJ Akademiks on blast for spreading romantic rumors about him.