Do It - Song by Rob49

Rob49 has become somewhat of a meme rapper lately and this new song definitely has viral potential written all over it.

Louisiana rapper Rob49 hasn't dropped an album in almost a full year. His last was May 2025's Let Me Fly, a stacked project with features from Quavo , Lil Wayne , Cardi B , Birdman , Meek Mill , and more. But it's not like he hasn't been feeding fans either. He's been prolific from a features and singles perspective and today he's providing yet another release with "Do It." The single gets off to an interesting start as Rob49's flow, if you want to call it that, is very conversational and completely off beat. However, the song switches up when his second verse begins as he actually raps over a more menacing southern hip-hop beat. Some listeners may find the front end of the track to be a bit meme-worthy, something that previous releases have become such as "WTHELLY."

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.