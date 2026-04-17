Do It - Song by Rob49

Louisiana rapper Rob49 hasn't dropped an album in almost a full year. His last was May 2025's Let Me Fly, a stacked project with features from Quavo, Lil Wayne, Cardi B, Birdman, Meek Mill, and more. But it's not like he hasn't been feeding fans either. He's been prolific from a features and singles perspective and today he's providing yet another release with "Do It." The single gets off to an interesting start as Rob49's flow, if you want to call it that, is very conversational and completely off beat. However, the song switches up when his second verse begins as he actually raps over a more menacing southern hip-hop beat. Some listeners may find the front end of the track to be a bit meme-worthy, something that previous releases have become such as "WTHELLY."
Release Date: April 17, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from "Do It":
N**** ain't talkin' 'bout nothin', I got sh*t put up with this money, yeah
I know they hate my guts, same n**** can't tell me how a hundred look
N****, I ain't even gon' cap, every ho who claim me, I done f**ked her, yeah
Big ol' 4 time, if I can't get pipping, I can't go to clubs