Isaiah Rashad has shared the full tracklist for his new album, It's Been Awful, revealing that it will feature collaborations with SZA, Dominic Fike, and Julian Sintonia. He posted the tracklist, alongside the official artwork and merchandise, on Instagram on Tuesday. With 16 total songs, the runtime comes in at just over 54 minutes.

Fans were loving the reveal in the comments section. "FINALLY DUDE I BEEN WAITING YEARS FOR THE NEXT DROP," one user wrote. Another added: "I was thinking the other day shit really has been awful… until now!"

Isaiah Rashad originally announced It's Been Awful by sharing a trailer for the project on social media, earlier this month. At the end of the video, he revealed the release date as May 1, 2026.

Before that announcement, he had spoken about the project on several occasions. In August of last year, he hinted at what fans can expect while speaking with Vice. “The biggest inspiration for me was Fousheé… Prince, I’ve been having 'If I Was Your Girlfriend' on repeat for 2-3 months. The, for this tail end part of my project, this girl PLUTO from Atlanta. She’s been inspiring me and this other girl BunnaB,” he said at the time. “I’m touching more [Outkast’s] Stankonia and The Love Below more than anything else. I would say Top made compromises for the creativity on this one, so I appreciate it.”