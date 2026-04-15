Isaiah Rashad Reveals "It's Been Awful" Tracklist Featuring SZA, Dominic Fike, & More

BY Cole Blake
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12th Annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 18: Isaiah Rashad performs at the 12th Annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive on December 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Top Dawg Entertainment)
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Isaiah Rashad will finally be releasing his third studio album, "It's Been Awful," next month after years of anticipation.

Isaiah Rashad has shared the full tracklist for his new album, It's Been Awful, revealing that it will feature collaborations with SZA, Dominic Fike, and Julian Sintonia. He posted the tracklist, alongside the official artwork and merchandise, on Instagram on Tuesday. With 16 total songs, the runtime comes in at just over 54 minutes.

Fans were loving the reveal in the comments section. "FINALLY DUDE I BEEN WAITING YEARS FOR THE NEXT DROP," one user wrote. Another added: "I was thinking the other day shit really has been awful… until now!"

Read More: Isaiah Rashad Shares Release Date For "It's Been Awful"

Isaiah Rashad's "It's Been Awful" Release Date

Isaiah Rashad originally announced It's Been Awful by sharing a trailer for the project on social media, earlier this month. At the end of the video, he revealed the release date as May 1, 2026.

Before that announcement, he had spoken about the project on several occasions. In August of last year, he hinted at what fans can expect while speaking with Vice. “The biggest inspiration for me was Fousheé… Prince, I’ve been having 'If I Was Your Girlfriend' on repeat for 2-3 months. The, for this tail end part of my project, this girl PLUTO from Atlanta. She’s been inspiring me and this other girl BunnaB,” he said at the time. “I’m touching more [Outkast’s] Stankonia and The Love Below more than anything else. I would say Top made compromises for the creativity on this one, so I appreciate it.”

Later in the same interview, Rashad also hinted at his plans to promote the project on tour. He mentioned wanting to perform alongside a live band. “We did it in Europe on the last [tour.] I wish I could’ve did it the whole time. The first time I played with a band was with this guy Tony Royster Jr., one of Jay-Z’s drummers. That was the coldest drummer I’ve ever seen, the first time I ever did something like that,” he said.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar & SZA Highlight Yet Another Successful TDE Holiday Concert & Toy Drive

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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