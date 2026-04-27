Isaiah Rashad Drops New Freestyle Days Ahead Of Comeback Album

BY Zachary Horvath
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2026 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (NOT TO BE LICENSED FOR ANY STANDALONE OR SPECIAL INTEREST BOOK PUBLISHING USE CONCERNING THE COACHELLA MUSIC FESTIVAL AND/OR STAGECOACH MUSIC FESTIVAL) Isaiah Rashad performs at Do LaB during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 12, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/Getty Images for Coachella)
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Isaiah Rashad has been building a lot of well-deserved hype for his next album, and this freestyle is creating even more excitement.

Chattanooga, Tennessee multi-hyphenate Isaiah Rashad is gearing up for his big comeback later this week with a dope freestyle. It's called "Dirty Words" and he put it out on his Instagram page just moments ago. He pours out his internal thoughts over a soulful sample and boom bap-esque beat.

While it probably won't make his upcoming album, it does give fans another look at the thematic direction he's going in. So far, to us, the TDE signee will be discussing the good and bad things that keep affecting him personally and the world at large.

We could be way off base here. But based on the lyrical content of "Dirty Words" and the official lead single, "SAME SH!T," that's what we have gathered.

For example, on the latter record he raps about keeping his focus on what matters in life. "Just livin' how I live, I made this in my crib / Just focused on my meals, my plate, estates / My grass, my fam', the path, the math, the yams."

Even if we though we don't have a firm grasp on the subject matter just yet, we are still ready for this album.

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Isaiah Rashad It's Been Awful

The title of it is IT'S BEEN AWFUL, and it hits streaming platforms this Friday, May 1. It will end a near full five-year drought that we've been in. Rashad's last record was his sophomore album The House Is Burning.

This third LP is going to be lighter on the features in comparison. Dominic Fike, SZA, and Julian Sintonia will be the lone guests. For context, THIB brought on 6LACK, Lil Uzi Vert, Duke Deuce, Smino, Doechii, and more.

IT'S BEEN AWFUL will be tied for his second-longest project in terms of tracks, though. There will be 16 total. That's one less than his 2016 classic The Sun's Tirade. Ironically, Rashad told Apple Music during the rollout of THIB that he hoped this would be the last time he took five years off in between projects.

While that didn't happen here, it could result in another well-thought-out effort. Given Rashad's track record, we imagine that will be the case with IT'S BEEN AWFUL.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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