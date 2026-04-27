Chattanooga, Tennessee multi-hyphenate Isaiah Rashad is gearing up for his big comeback later this week with a dope freestyle. It's called "Dirty Words" and he put it out on his Instagram page just moments ago. He pours out his internal thoughts over a soulful sample and boom bap-esque beat.
While it probably won't make his upcoming album, it does give fans another look at the thematic direction he's going in. So far, to us, the TDE signee will be discussing the good and bad things that keep affecting him personally and the world at large.
We could be way off base here. But based on the lyrical content of "Dirty Words" and the official lead single, "SAME SH!T," that's what we have gathered.
For example, on the latter record he raps about keeping his focus on what matters in life. "Just livin' how I live, I made this in my crib / Just focused on my meals, my plate, estates / My grass, my fam', the path, the math, the yams."
Even if we though we don't have a firm grasp on the subject matter just yet, we are still ready for this album.
Isaiah Rashad It's Been Awful
The title of it is IT'S BEEN AWFUL, and it hits streaming platforms this Friday, May 1. It will end a near full five-year drought that we've been in. Rashad's last record was his sophomore album The House Is Burning.
This third LP is going to be lighter on the features in comparison. Dominic Fike, SZA, and Julian Sintonia will be the lone guests. For context, THIB brought on 6LACK, Lil Uzi Vert, Duke Deuce, Smino, Doechii, and more.
IT'S BEEN AWFUL will be tied for his second-longest project in terms of tracks, though. There will be 16 total. That's one less than his 2016 classic The Sun's Tirade. Ironically, Rashad told Apple Music during the rollout of THIB that he hoped this would be the last time he took five years off in between projects.
While that didn't happen here, it could result in another well-thought-out effort. Given Rashad's track record, we imagine that will be the case with IT'S BEEN AWFUL.