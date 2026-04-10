SAME SH!T – Song by Isaiah Rashad

BY Tallie Spencer
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Screenshot 2026-04-09 at 10.06.13 PM Screenshot 2026-04-09 at 10.06.13 PM
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The production is the star of the show.

Isaiah Rashad returns with brand new song "SAME SH!T." The production on the track truly sets the tone and allows Rashad's delivery and flow to shine. It's a laid-back but dark, introspective track that feels right in his pocket. Rashad leans into themes of routine, mental cycles, and navigating everyday pressure. His flow on this track is repetitive, in a good way, and has fans hyped for the album. After periods of stepping back from the spotlight, releases like this feel more intentional. He’s not rushing, just dropping when it makes sense. Previously, he's announced that his album, It's Been Awful, is dropping on May 1st.

Release Date: April 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: It's Been Awful,

Quotable Lyrics

Same s**t
The rock, a pocket full of knots
It's the same s**t

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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