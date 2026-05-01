It’s Been Awful — Album By Isaiah Rashad

Isaiah Rashad returns with It’s Been Awful, marking his first full-length release in five years and a significant moment for the Top Dawg Entertainment roster. The album arrives as the official follow-up to 2021’s The House Is Burning, a project that reaffirmed Rashad’s reputation for introspective, emotionally layered songwriting. Ahead of the release, Rashad gave listeners a glimpse into the album’s direction with “Same Sh!t,” a reflective single that underscores the project’s tone. Throughout It’s Been Awful, Rashad tells it like it is. He reflects on past mistakes and continues to navigate themes of personal growth and mental health. It's not all dark, though. He seems hopeful in various songs and makes it clear he has no plans of giving up.