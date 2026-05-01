It’s Been Awful — Album By Isaiah Rashad

BY Tallie Spencer
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Isaiah Rashad comes back with a fresh start.

Isaiah Rashad returns with It’s Been Awful, marking his first full-length release in five years and a significant moment for the Top Dawg Entertainment roster. The album arrives as the official follow-up to 2021’s The House Is Burning, a project that reaffirmed Rashad’s reputation for introspective, emotionally layered songwriting. Ahead of the release, Rashad gave listeners a glimpse into the album’s direction with “Same Sh!t,” a reflective single that underscores the project’s tone. Throughout It’s Been Awful, Rashad tells it like it is. He reflects on past mistakes and continues to navigate themes of personal growth and mental health. It's not all dark, though. He seems hopeful in various songs and makes it clear he has no plans of giving up.

The project features contributions from SZA, Julian Sintonia, and Dominic Fike. Together, the album presents a measured and cohesive body of work, emphasizing subtlety and depth over spectacle, and signaling a thoughtful re-entry from one of TDE’s most nuanced voices.

Release Date: May 1, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: It's Been Awful

Tracklist For It's Been Awful
  1. THE NEW SUBLIME
  2. M.O.M.
  3. SAME SH!T
  4. BOY IN RED (feat. SZA)
  5. SUPAFICIAL
  6. SCARED 2 LOOK DOWN
  7. HAPPY HOUR
  8. DO I LOOK HIGH? (feat. Julian Sintonia)
  9. AIN’T GIVIN’ UP
  10. GTKY
  11. CAMERAS (feat. Dominic Fike)
  12. ACT NORMAL
  13. 10 STATES AWAY
  14. NUTHIN 2 HIDE
  15. SUPERPWRS
  16. 719 FREESTYLE
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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