Isaiah Rashad Shares Release Date For "It's Been Awful"

BY Cole Blake
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2022 Bonnaroo Music &amp; Arts Festival
MANCHESTER, TENNESSEE - JUNE 17: Isaiah Rashad performs at the Bonnaroo Music &amp; Arts Festival on June 17, 2022 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Josh Brasted/WireImage)
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Isaiah Rashad's new release will mark his first studio album since dropping "The House Is Burning" back in 2021.

Isaiah Rashad has announced the release date for his next studio album, It's Been Awful. Taking to social media on Tuesday morning, he shared a trailer for the project, which ends by confirming that fans will be able to hear the new music on May 1, 2026.

When Rashad posted the trailer on X (formerly Twitter), fans expressed their excitement in the replies. "Finally. This mf always wanna take 5 years to drop," one user wrote. Another added: "Are we really going for a FOURTH consecutive CLASSIC??? Cook, my dawg!!"

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"It's Been Awful" Tracklist

There is still no tracklist for It's Been Awful. It will mark Rashad's first studio album since dropping The House Is Burning back in 2021. That album featured appearances from Jay Rock, SZA, Lil Uzi Vert, Duke Deuce, Smino, 6lack, and more. It remains unclear with whom Rashad will be collaborating on the new effort.

Back in August of last year, Rashad spoke about what fans can expect from the project with Vice. “The biggest inspiration for me was Fousheé… Prince, I’ve been having 'If I Was Your Girlfriend' on repeat for 2-3 months. The, for this tail end part of my project, this girl PLUTO from Atlanta. She’s been inspiring me and this other girl BunnaB,” he said at the time. “I’m touching more [Outkast’s] Stankonia and The Love Below more than anything else. I would say Top made compromises for the creativity on this one, so I appreciate it.”

During the same interview, he hinted at wanting to perform alongside a live band for his next tour. “We did it in Europe on the last [tour.] I wish I could’ve did it the whole time. The first time I played with a band was with this guy Tony Royster Jr., one of Jay-Z’s drummers. That was the coldest drummer I’ve ever seen, the first time I ever did something like that,” he said.

More recently, he described It's Been Awful as his "best body of work" in an Instagram message from a group chat with his fans. At the time, he had yet to give the project an official title or release date.

Read More: Isaiah Rashad Hints That He Finished His Next Album Amid Social Media Fanfare

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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