6ix9ine Has A Good Laugh Over Kai Cenat's Ex's Looks

BY Zachary Horvath
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Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2018 - Inside
NEWARK, NJ - OCTOBER 28: Rapper 6ix9ine performs at Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2018 at Prudential Center on October 28, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Power 105.1)
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6ix9ine has had a lot of time for every single person he doesn't like lately and that even includes Kai Cenat's ex-girlfriend.

6ix9ine, perhaps outside of 50 Cent, is the most ruthless troll in all of hip-hop. Since coming back from a brief prison stint, he's commented on basically every major story in the rap world. But he doesn't just pay attention to those headlines.

He'll also dabble in pop culture/gossip news as well. While Gabrielle "Gigi" Alayah and Kai Cenat haven't been making major waves lately, Tekashi 6ix9ine still decided to send some shots.

He's sights were completely set on Gigi, who broke up with the streamer/fashion designer in late December 2025. In the clip below, caught by Akademiks TV, the rapper, who appears to be conversing with DJ Vlad, gets on the subject of Gigi and her looks.

6ix9ine asks to see a picture of Gigi and a Cuban girl side by side. He then asks DJ Vlad to rate both of them on a scale from 1-10, which is kind of weird considering the latter is 52 and she's 22.

Anyway, the interviewer says Gigi is "a nickel" whereas the "normal-looking" Cuban woman is around a seven or eight.

This completely send 6ix9ine as he bursts into laughter for a good while.

Read More: Did Gucci Mane Snitch? Everything We Know About Pooh Shiesty’s Arrest

6ix9ine's Trolling History

If this harsh critique feels random, it's actually not. Days after Cenat revealed he was single, the "GUMMO" artist came to the streamer's support by talking down on Gigi. "I would speak to him if that was my boy. That b*tch is hit. That b*tch is ugly as f*ck. You being at your level, you shouldn’t even be with that b*tch," he said.

He then told Kai he would bring him to Miami and find another girl to replace Gigi with.

As we said earlier though, 6ix9ine has been back to his trolling ways as soon as he reentered society. For example, he taunted Offset and Lil Tjay following the news of the former being shot and the latter being arrested in connection to that shooting.

Moreover, he ripped into Gucci Mane and those trying to defend his song "CRASH DUMMY." That song has widely been regarded as the 1017 CEO's statement to the feds and his way of snitching on Pooh Shiesty.

He put Guwop on blast writing, "WHY YOU ALWAYS GOT TO SAY SOMETHING??? IM THE ONLYYYYYYY PERSON THAT CAN SPEAK ON THIS EVERYYYYYTIMMMMMME. YALL BLACKBALLED ME AND TRY TO TAKE FOOD FROM MY FAMILYS MOUTH WHEN YALL KNEW ALL THE FACTSSS!!! FOR 5 YEARS I EXPOSED THE RAP GAME BUT BECAUSE IM NOT BLACK I GET A DIFFERENT TREATMENT (that itself hurts some of you because THE TRUTH hurts) SUCK MY D**K."

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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