6ix9ine Has A Good Laugh Over Kai Cenat's Ex's Looks

6ix9ine, perhaps outside of 50 Cent, is the most ruthless troll in all of hip-hop. Since coming back from a brief prison stint, he's commented on basically every major story in the rap world. But he doesn't just pay attention to those headlines.

He'll also dabble in pop culture/gossip news as well. While Gabrielle "Gigi" Alayah and Kai Cenat haven't been making major waves lately, Tekashi 6ix9ine still decided to send some shots.

He's sights were completely set on Gigi, who broke up with the streamer/fashion designer in late December 2025. In the clip below, caught by Akademiks TV, the rapper, who appears to be conversing with DJ Vlad, gets on the subject of Gigi and her looks.

6ix9ine asks to see a picture of Gigi and a Cuban girl side by side. He then asks DJ Vlad to rate both of them on a scale from 1-10, which is kind of weird considering the latter is 52 and she's 22.

Anyway, the interviewer says Gigi is "a nickel" whereas the "normal-looking" Cuban woman is around a seven or eight.

This completely send 6ix9ine as he bursts into laughter for a good while.

6ix9ine's Trolling History

If this harsh critique feels random, it's actually not. Days after Cenat revealed he was single, the "GUMMO" artist came to the streamer's support by talking down on Gigi. "I would speak to him if that was my boy. That b*tch is hit. That b*tch is ugly as f*ck. You being at your level, you shouldn’t even be with that b*tch," he said.

He then told Kai he would bring him to Miami and find another girl to replace Gigi with.

As we said earlier though, 6ix9ine has been back to his trolling ways as soon as he reentered society. For example, he taunted Offset and Lil Tjay following the news of the former being shot and the latter being arrested in connection to that shooting.

Moreover, he ripped into Gucci Mane and those trying to defend his song "CRASH DUMMY." That song has widely been regarded as the 1017 CEO's statement to the feds and his way of snitching on Pooh Shiesty.