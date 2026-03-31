John Legend Signs Management Deal With Roc Nation

BY Cole Blake
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NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks
Dec 25, 2025; New York, New York, USA; American singer-songwriter and pianist, John Legend, sits court-side during the first quarter of the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
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The move comes after John Legend kicked off his "A Night of Songs & Stories" in Florida, earlier this month.

John Legend has officially parted ways with his longtime manager, Ty Stiklorius, and her firm, Friends at Work. In doing so, he has reportedly signed a deal with Roc Nation.

“Twenty years is a lifetime in this business, and I’m proud of the work John and I did together that was rooted in creativity, trust, love, and ambition,” Stiklorius said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m energized by what’s ahead for both of us as I pass the music management baton to Jay Brown at ROC Nation. I continue to be John’s partner in the many for-profit and non-profit ventures we built together and John’s biggest champion.”

He has yet to officially announce the move and was still with Stiklorius as recently as last month. In February, Stiklorius discussed working with Legend during a panel discussion for a Global Citizen event. She is still representing several high-profile artists at Friends at Work, including Charlie Puth, The National, and more.

As for Roc Nation, they represent a plethora of popular celebrities, including Alicia Keys, A$AP Rocky, Rihanna, Clipse, Lil Uzi Vert, and Megan Thee Stallion, among others. They also have a sports management division that rosters a number of successful athletes as well.

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John Legend Tour Dates

While there hasn't been an official announcement from Legend, Roc Nation did share a picture of him performing on his A Night of Songs & Stories tour on Instagram on Monday. Legend kicked off the tour on March 18 with a show at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Florida. Over the next two months, he'll be performing in Birmingham, Charleston, Virginia Beach, Newark, Portland, and more cities.

“I’m excited to bring A Night of Songs & Stories back – just you and me, the piano, and the stories behind the songs. This is one of my favorite things to do; there’s something really special about these nights,” Legend said of the tour in a statement on Instagram.

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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