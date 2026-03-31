John Legend Signs Management Deal With Roc Nation

John Legend has officially parted ways with his longtime manager, Ty Stiklorius, and her firm, Friends at Work. In doing so, he has reportedly signed a deal with Roc Nation.

“Twenty years is a lifetime in this business, and I’m proud of the work John and I did together that was rooted in creativity, trust, love, and ambition,” Stiklorius said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m energized by what’s ahead for both of us as I pass the music management baton to Jay Brown at ROC Nation. I continue to be John’s partner in the many for-profit and non-profit ventures we built together and John’s biggest champion.”

He has yet to officially announce the move and was still with Stiklorius as recently as last month. In February, Stiklorius discussed working with Legend during a panel discussion for a Global Citizen event. She is still representing several high-profile artists at Friends at Work, including Charlie Puth, The National, and more.

While there hasn't been an official announcement from Legend, Roc Nation did share a picture of him performing on his A Night of Songs & Stories tour on Instagram on Monday. Legend kicked off the tour on March 18 with a show at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Florida. Over the next two months, he'll be performing in Birmingham, Charleston, Virginia Beach, Newark, Portland, and more cities.