Drake Shows Love To Cam'ron After His New Interview With J. Cole

The love between Drake and Dipset clearly still runs very deep, as Cam'ron recently made some glowing comments about The Boy. He appeared on the latest episode of The Danza Project, and they shared a clip of his commentary on Instagram. Specifically, Cam answered a question about whether or not Drizzy returned his iconic pink fur jacket to him.

"Nah, Drake has it in his museum," he remarked. "But if I need it, I can get it. He got a couple of my jackets. I told him my s**ts just be collecting dust in the crib. He got a museum in his crib, so he got it in his museum. I told him it'll be on standby if I need it. But I'd rather the people come through to his house and see it.

"The thing about the pink fur, I have three of them... That pink fur became its own person," Killa Cam continued. "Like, it's times when n***as want the fur without me. Right now, the museum in the Bronx is actually [asking]. [I might] give one of them to them for the Hip-Hop Museum in the Bronx... Drake got [another jacket]. He used both my jackets at the shows, and then they left. But we talked about, not on no stealing s**t. I'd rather them s**ts be in his museum than just sitting in my closet."

As caught by 2Cool2Blog on Instagram, the 6ix God actually showed love to the Diplomats MC in the comments section of the Instagram post above. "My brother and our idol," he wrote. This is a very interesting remark due to Cam'ron's Talk With Flee interview with none other than J. Cole that came out earlier this week.

J. Cole Speaks On Drake's Battle

During that interview, Cam'ron asked J. Cole about Drake, their relationship, the Kendrick Lamar battle, and more. More specifically, Cole celebrated how the Toronto superstar is still finding success despite the negativity that the beef brought to light.

"The 'out of hand' that to me is disgusting, how people try to use that opportunity to show how they really felt about Drake the whole time, or just to pile on and tear this dude down and create a narrative as if he's not great. It was a whole campaign," he expressed.