J. Cole recently sat down with Cam'ron for a new episode of his Talk with Flee podcast dropping later today (March 25). In a preview of the episode, the Dreamville founder discusses Kendrick Lamar and Drake's infamous feud, admitting that he's not at all pleased with how everything played out.

“[It’s] disgusting how people try to use that opportunity to either show how they really felt about Drake the whole time or just pile on and tear this dude down, and create a narrative as if he's not great,” he explained. “It was a whole campaign, and probably still is to this day.”

Cole's remarks came up during a recent episode of The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show, prompting Ebro to speculate that Cole was talking specifically about people in the industry.

Ebro Reacts To J. Cole’s Talk With Flee Interview

“I was critical about Drake before the beef,” he said. “I like all these guys musically, artistically. Some I like more than others. I’m really loving what Cole’s doing right now, but I don’t give a goddamn. We respond to things on the fly, bro. Like, it’s happening right now. You did X-Y-Z. What are we supposed to do? And, if we’re keeping it a bean, the only person that supported my show and me is Kendrick Lamar. So like, if we talking about how we pay our bills, y’all ain’t been up here supporting me. None of y’all. Kendrick has.”

“What Kendrick was saying, What Drake was saying, who I liked creatively, who I thought made missteps… It never got personal for me during the battle,” he added. “The reason it got personal in the commentary was because their commentary got personal. So you’re forced to talk about what they’re talking about because they got personal.”