Ebro Raises Eyebrows By Calling Kendrick Lamar The “Only” Artist Who’s Supported Him

BY Caroline Fisher
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Ebro Raises Eyebrows Kendrick Lamar
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Ebro Darden speaks onstage during the Super Bowl LX Pregame &amp; Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Press Conference at Moscone Center West on February 05, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
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During a recent podcast appearance, J. Cole called it "disgusting" that people wanted Drake to fail amid his beef with Kendrick Lamar.

J. Cole recently sat down with Cam'ron for a new episode of his Talk with Flee podcast dropping later today (March 25). In a preview of the episode, the Dreamville founder discusses Kendrick Lamar and Drake's infamous feud, admitting that he's not at all pleased with how everything played out.

“[It’s] disgusting how people try to use that opportunity to either show how they really felt about Drake the whole time or just pile on and tear this dude down, and create a narrative as if he's not great,” he explained. “It was a whole campaign, and probably still is to this day.”

Cole's remarks came up during a recent episode of The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show, prompting Ebro to speculate that Cole was talking specifically about people in the industry.

Read More: J. Cole Reveals Kendrick Lamar Originally Had Two Features On "The Fall-Off"

Ebro Reacts To J. Cole’s Talk With Flee Interview

“I was critical about Drake before the beef,” he said. “I like all these guys musically, artistically. Some I like more than others. I’m really loving what Cole’s doing right now, but I don’t give a goddamn. We respond to things on the fly, bro. Like, it’s happening right now. You did X-Y-Z. What are we supposed to do? And, if we’re keeping it a bean, the only person that supported my show and me is Kendrick Lamar. So like, if we talking about how we pay our bills, y’all ain’t been up here supporting me. None of y’all. Kendrick has.”

“What Kendrick was saying, What Drake was saying, who I liked creatively, who I thought made missteps… It never got personal for me during the battle,” he added. “The reason it got personal in the commentary was because their commentary got personal. So you’re forced to talk about what they’re talking about because they got personal.”

Ebro's remarks have earned mixed reactions from viewers. While some speculate that he's insinuating Kendrick was behind the scenes supporting him amid his Drake beef, others think he's simply referring to his support of Hot 97 over the years.

Read More: Jay-Z Reveals Why He Chose Kendrick Lamar For Super Bowl Amid Drake Beef

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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