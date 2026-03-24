Fetty Wap Unveils Tracklist & Features For New Album “Zavier”

It's only been a few months since Fetty Wap was released from prison, but he's already getting back to work. Earlier this month, he announced his fourth studio album, Zavier. The project is slated for release on March 27, and today, the hitmaker delivered a major teaser about what's to come. He unveiled the tracklist, which is full of high-profile features, in an Instagram post.

Fans can look forward to hearing from the likes of Wiz Khalifa, Max B, G Herbo, Tink, Monty, and more. Needless to say, they can't wait.

"We will be listening [fire emoji]," one Twitter/X user says of the big announcement. "And he is back," another writes. Someone else claims, "AOTY Incoming."

Why Was Fetty Wap In Prison?

Upon announcing his upcoming album, Fetty Wap released a statement expressing gratitude for all of his supporters. “I’m just happy and grateful to be back and thankful that my fans didn’t forget about me. I’m so thankful to my family, fans and team for holding me down,” he said. “This new music is a reflection of a new chapter in my life. I just want to bring back good energy and good vibes. I love y’all.”

He also shared a cinematic black-and-white trailer for the LP, providing fans with even more clues about what's up his sleeve.

"When you lose the money everybody think that’s the worst part,” he begins in the trailer. “When it get real quiet that’s when it hit different. I got so used to hearing Fetty everywhere I go, before I even knew who Zavier was. Somewhere in all that, I became a character in my own life. People really loved what I could provide for real, not who I really was.”

Fetty Wap pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, in 2023. He was later sentenced to six years in prison and five years of post-release supervision.