Fetty Wap Unveils Tracklist & Features For New Album “Zavier”

BY Caroline Fisher
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Fetty Wap Tracklist "Zavier"
May 21, 2016; Baltimore, MD, USA; Recording artist Fetty Wap performs during the 141st the Preakness Stakes Day at Pimlico Race Course. Geoff Burke / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Fetty Wap is gearing up to drop his fourth studio album later this week, just months after getting out of prison.

It's only been a few months since Fetty Wap was released from prison, but he's already getting back to work. Earlier this month, he announced his fourth studio album, Zavier. The project is slated for release on March 27, and today, the hitmaker delivered a major teaser about what's to come. He unveiled the tracklist, which is full of high-profile features, in an Instagram post.

Fans can look forward to hearing from the likes of Wiz Khalifa, Max B, G Herbo, Tink, Monty, and more. Needless to say, they can't wait.

"We will be listening [fire emoji]," one Twitter/X user says of the big announcement. "And he is back," another writes. Someone else claims, "AOTY Incoming."

Read More: Fetty Wap Announces "Zavier" As His First Album Since Prison Release

Why Was Fetty Wap In Prison?

Upon announcing his upcoming album, Fetty Wap released a statement expressing gratitude for all of his supporters. “I’m just happy and grateful to be back and thankful that my fans didn’t forget about me. I’m so thankful to my family, fans and team for holding me down,” he said. “This new music is a reflection of a new chapter in my life. I just want to bring back good energy and good vibes. I love y’all.”

He also shared a cinematic black-and-white trailer for the LP, providing fans with even more clues about what's up his sleeve.

"When you lose the money everybody think that’s the worst part,” he begins in the trailer. “When it get real quiet that’s when it hit different. I got so used to hearing Fetty everywhere I go, before I even knew who Zavier was. Somewhere in all that, I became a character in my own life. People really loved what I could provide for real, not who I really was.”

Fetty Wap pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, in 2023. He was later sentenced to six years in prison and five years of post-release supervision.

Read More: Fetty Wap Reveals He Earned His GED And Took HVAC Classes Behind Bars

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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