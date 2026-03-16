Fetty Wap Announces "Zavier" As His First Album Since Prison Release

Fetty Wap is finally returning with his first studio album since getting out of prison in January. The new effort will be titled Zavier, and it'll be released on March 27. Fetty announced the project and its release date on Monday.

“I’m just happy and grateful to be back and thankful that my fans didn’t forget about me. I’m so thankful to my family, fans and team for holding me down,” Fetty said in a statement provided to Billboard. “This new music is a reflection of a new chapter in my life. I just want to bring back good energy and good vibes. I love y’all.”

Along with the announcement, Fetty shared a cinematic trailer for the album with a more serious tone. “When you lose the money everybody think that’s the worst part,” Fetty says in the black-and-white clip. “When it get real quiet that’s when it hit different. I got so used to hearing Fetty everywhere I go, before I even knew who Zavier was. Somewhere in all that, I became a character in my own life. People really loved what I could provide for real, not who I really was.”

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Fetty Wap's Prison Sentence

Fetty spent three years in prison on drug trafficking charges before his release. Police originally arrested him at Citi Field in Queens, New York, where he was scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud.

Appearing on The Breakfast Club, earlier this year, he explained that he doesn't want to focus on his time behind bars with his new music. "Honestly, I don't feel like that's important," Fetty remarked. "I did my time. It's a lot of rappers that went to jail – I mean, I hate to say it like that – that came home. If they chose to talk about their jail s**t, that's them. Me, I did my time with the guys and then, they all, 'Leave this s**t behind you. When you walk out, leave it here. We trying to see you on TV.' In jail, it's three things that you don't turn the TV [off] from: sports, news, Love & Hip Hop."

"'We want to see you on TV, we trying to hear you on the radio. In 20 days, I want to hear something new on the computer,'" he continued. "That's the type of motivation I was having. So to come home and to talk about that s**t, it's pointless. I did my time in there. [...] [My writing] will change, I guess. It's always going to change, especially when you're trying to be creative. I just feel like I appreciate music more."