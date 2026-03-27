Zavier – Album by Fetty Wap

BY Tallie Spencer
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'Zavier' feels like a reintroduction.

Fetty Wap returns with highly-anticipated album Zavier, his first album since being released from prison. He served just over half of his six-year sentence after being involved in a drug trafficking scheme. He said during an interview with The Associated Press that he started working on it as soon as he got released, which was January 7, 2026. And on the project, he has a lot to say. The rapper leans into the melodic, emotionally driven sound that first made him a breakout star. He delivers a mix of reflective moments and more upbeat records. His signature vocal delivery remains front and center, giving the project a nostalgic feel while still showing growth. Zavier feels like a reintroduction, reminding listeners of his ability to craft records that connect on both an emotional and mainstream level.

Release Date: March 27, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: Zavier

Tracklist For Zavier
  1. Right Back To You
  2. Like A Taylor (feat. Wiz Khalifa)
  3. Real Love (feat. Honey Bxby)
  4. White Roses (feat. Divinity & Ymanie)
  5. Nasty (feat. Tink)
  6. N LUV (feat. Monty)
  7. Spot Back (feat. Rob McCoy)
  8. Favorite Girl
  9. Fool For You
  10. Say When
  11. With It Or What
  12. BossDon (feat. Max B)
  13. Eastside Mz
  14. LYG (feat. Oskama Esteban)
  15. Real Ones (feat. Albee Al & Harrd Luck)
  16. Never Tell
  17. I Remember / Dear Zavier (feat. G Herbo)
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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