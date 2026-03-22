Mother Of Dwight Howard's Child Suggests CPS Still Has Their Daughter

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Mother Dwight Howard Child CPS Still Has Daughter
Mar 19, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) stands on the court during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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Tiffany Render accused Dwight Howard of cutting their daughter Layla's communications off and pulling her out of school.

Dwight Howard has been facing a lot of drama this month, stemming from allegations against him from the mothers of his children. This week, Tiffany Render took to Instagram to levy more accusations against him and suggested that their daughter Layla is still with Child Protective Services (CPS).

For those unaware, Dwight Howard and his estranged wife Amy Luciani (real name Amber Rose) are now going through a divorce process. She accused him of being a cocaine addict and claimed that CPS took his daughter away from his Georgia home.

As for Render, her new Instagram post accused the former NBA player of taking their daughter Layla out of school and her sports teams and taking away her phone after she allegedly spoke about her struggles with her family. She also thanked Luciani for speaking out about the alleged CPS situation. In addition, Tiffany Render shared an alleged February 12, 2026 affidavit that Layla signed, stating that she wants to live with her mother.

As caught by Livebitez on IG, in another Instagram post, Render replied to a fan who asked if she reunited with her daughter with Howard. "no, she isn’t yet.." she wrote, suggesting that CPS is still involved. But the message doesn't outright confirm this.

Read More: Dwight Howard’s Latest Scandal Reignites Years Of Controversy

Dwight Howard Retired

Amid all of this drama, Dwight Howard announced his professional basketball retirement. "Im no super human, I cry ! I struggle! I feel like everyone else," he wrote in part. "Through the lies, the media and the hate I still show love and Smile Through The Storm. [...] Thank you to all my fans and supporters throughout this journey I love and appreciate yall dearly because without yall it would be no me!"

Dwight Howard has denied his partners' allegations, and it seems like there haven't been any significant changes when it comes to a custody battle with Render. We will see if we get more updates on any legal situations soon, hopefully from both parties.

In the meantime, these allegations against the Atlanta native are growing more significant. While many details remain unclear, both sides still seem adamant about their stories and claims.

Read More: Jack Harlow’s “Monica” Problem Isn’t Just The Music

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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