Mother Of Dwight Howard's Child Suggests CPS Still Has Their Daughter

Dwight Howard has been facing a lot of drama this month, stemming from allegations against him from the mothers of his children. This week, Tiffany Render took to Instagram to levy more accusations against him and suggested that their daughter Layla is still with Child Protective Services (CPS).

For those unaware, Dwight Howard and his estranged wife Amy Luciani (real name Amber Rose) are now going through a divorce process. She accused him of being a cocaine addict and claimed that CPS took his daughter away from his Georgia home.

As for Render, her new Instagram post accused the former NBA player of taking their daughter Layla out of school and her sports teams and taking away her phone after she allegedly spoke about her struggles with her family. She also thanked Luciani for speaking out about the alleged CPS situation. In addition, Tiffany Render shared an alleged February 12, 2026 affidavit that Layla signed, stating that she wants to live with her mother.

As caught by Livebitez on IG, in another Instagram post, Render replied to a fan who asked if she reunited with her daughter with Howard. "no, she isn’t yet.." she wrote, suggesting that CPS is still involved. But the message doesn't outright confirm this.

Dwight Howard Retired

Amid all of this drama, Dwight Howard announced his professional basketball retirement. "Im no super human, I cry ! I struggle! I feel like everyone else," he wrote in part. "Through the lies, the media and the hate I still show love and Smile Through The Storm. [...] Thank you to all my fans and supporters throughout this journey I love and appreciate yall dearly because without yall it would be no me!"

Dwight Howard has denied his partners' allegations, and it seems like there haven't been any significant changes when it comes to a custody battle with Render. We will see if we get more updates on any legal situations soon, hopefully from both parties.