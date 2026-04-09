Dwight Howard Secures Protective Order Against Amy Luciani Amid Divorce

BY Caroline Fisher
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Dwight Howard Protective Order Amy Luciani
Apr 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Amy Luciani has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from her ex, Dwight Howard, and two of his children.

Dwight Howard is currently going through a messy split from his ex, Amy Luciani. Last month, she took to social media to accuse him of being addicted to cocaine. She claimed that he needed serious help and alleged that one of his kids had been taken by CPS.

“I have personally had to call the police on him 3 times in a barely 14-month marriage," she alleged at the time. "Everyone around me told me, 'You made a commitment through sickness and health.' And that played with my mind after I filed for divorce at 6 months. I came back because, honestly, I tried to listen to the married people around me who said it was too soon to walk away. But now look what I’ve gotten myself into.”

Shortly after Luciani made these claims, Howard filed for divorce, describing their marriage as "irretrievably broken." He later denied the allegations on Snapchat, insisting that he'd never used cocaine in his life.

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Dwight Howard & Amy Luciani Drama
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns
Apr 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, Us Weekly reports that the former NBA star has been granted a protective order against Luciani. She must stay more than 100 yards away from him and two of his children, per the outlet, and can't contact any of them via phone or social media.

Howard accused her of stalking and threatening to harm him in a petition filed earlier this week. A hearing about the protective order has been scheduled for April 13.

News of Howard's restraining order against Luciani comes just a couple of weeks after bodycam footage surfaced online, which shows them speaking with police about a dispute. Luciani alleged that she was locked out of their house, and that it was something he'd done to her before. She also alleged that he called off what was supposed to be their first TV show together without telling her.

Read More: Mother Of Dwight Howard's Child Suggests CPS Still Has Their Daughter

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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