Dwight Howard is currently going through a messy split from his ex, Amy Luciani. Last month, she took to social media to accuse him of being addicted to cocaine. She claimed that he needed serious help and alleged that one of his kids had been taken by CPS.

“I have personally had to call the police on him 3 times in a barely 14-month marriage," she alleged at the time. "Everyone around me told me, 'You made a commitment through sickness and health.' And that played with my mind after I filed for divorce at 6 months. I came back because, honestly, I tried to listen to the married people around me who said it was too soon to walk away. But now look what I’ve gotten myself into.”

Shortly after Luciani made these claims, Howard filed for divorce, describing their marriage as "irretrievably broken." He later denied the allegations on Snapchat, insisting that he'd never used cocaine in his life.

Dwight Howard & Amy Luciani Drama

Apr 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, Us Weekly reports that the former NBA star has been granted a protective order against Luciani. She must stay more than 100 yards away from him and two of his children, per the outlet, and can't contact any of them via phone or social media.

Howard accused her of stalking and threatening to harm him in a petition filed earlier this week. A hearing about the protective order has been scheduled for April 13.