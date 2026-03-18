Dwight Howard is currently in the middle of a messy split from his wife, Amber. Amber took to social media earlier this month to allege that he's addicted to cocaine. She insisted that he needs help, even alleging that one of his children was recently taken by CPS.

“I have personally had to call the police on him 3 times in a barely 14-month marriage," she alleged. "Everyone around me told me, 'You made a commitment through sickness and health.' And hat played with my mind after I filed for divorce at 6 months. I came back because, honestly, I tried to listen to the married people around me who said it was too soon to walk away. But now look what I’ve gotten myself into.”

Shortly after the bombshell allegations were made, Howard filed for divorce, claiming the marriage was "irretrievably broken." He later addressed the cocaine allegations in a brief message on Snapchat. “Never done coke in my life," he wrote. "Yall will believe everything yall see on the internet lol.”

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Dwight & Amber Howard Divorce

Now, bodycam footage shared by TMZ Sports shows the exes speaking with police after an argument. Amber tells an officer that the athlete allegedly locked her out of their house, and that it's something he's done before.

She also claimed to be financially dependent on Howard. According to her, he told her he no longer wanted her to be on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. When asked if she had any money saved up, she said, "I don't yet."