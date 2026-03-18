Dwight Howard’s Ex Amber Makes Major Revelation In New Police Bodycam Footage

BY Caroline Fisher
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Dwight Howard Amber Bodycam
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Amy Luciani and Dwight Howard attend the Netflix Inside USA Cast Party Hosted By Bre Tiesi And Elevate Agency at Gravitas on September 21, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Elevate Agency)
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Earlier this month, Dwight Howard filed for divorce from his wife Amber after she accused him of being addicted to cocaine.

Dwight Howard is currently in the middle of a messy split from his wife, Amber. Amber took to social media earlier this month to allege that he's addicted to cocaine. She insisted that he needs help, even alleging that one of his children was recently taken by CPS.

“I have personally had to call the police on him 3 times in a barely 14-month marriage," she alleged. "Everyone around me told me, 'You made a commitment through sickness and health.' And hat played with my mind after I filed for divorce at 6 months. I came back because, honestly, I tried to listen to the married people around me who said it was too soon to walk away. But now look what I’ve gotten myself into.”

Shortly after the bombshell allegations were made, Howard filed for divorce, claiming the marriage was "irretrievably broken." He later addressed the cocaine allegations in a brief message on Snapchat. “Never done coke in my life," he wrote. "Yall will believe everything yall see on the internet lol.”

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Dwight & Amber Howard Divorce

Now, bodycam footage shared by TMZ Sports shows the exes speaking with police after an argument. Amber tells an officer that the athlete allegedly locked her out of their house, and that it's something he's done before.

She also claimed to be financially dependent on Howard. According to her, he told her he no longer wanted her to be on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. When asked if she had any money saved up, she said, "I don't yet."

Amber went on to claim that the two of them had just landed their first TV show together, and that they had previously planned to go to Los Angeles the next day for it. She added, however, that he called the whole thing off in an email without consulting her first. Apparently, they were set to receive $1 million each for the show, meaning the unexpected cancellation was a major financial loss for her.

Read More: Dwight Howard’s Latest Scandal Reignites Years Of Controversy

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
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