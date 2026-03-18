amber howard

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Dwight Howard’s Ex Amber Makes Major Revelation In New Police Bodycam Footage
Earlier this month, Dwight Howard filed for divorce from his wife Amber after she accused him of being addicted to cocaine.
By
Caroline Fisher
March 18, 2026