Dwight Howard is saying goodbye to basketball today after a decorated run in the NBA and even overseas. The 18-year veteran, who's technically a two-team Hall-Of-Famer thanks to his 2008 Olympic gold medal, last played in the league during the 2021-22 campaign.

That year, he played for the Los Angeles Lakers before heading to a team in Taiwan, the Taoyuan Leopards, in 2022-2023. Howard, mostly known for his time with the Orlando Magic, was a three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Moreover, he was the driving force on many rock-solid teams for the Magic, and eventually led them to their most recent NBA Finals appearance in 2009.

Just months prior to the 2012 season kicking off, Howard was traded to the Lakers (first stint), and was paired up with Kobe Bryant. Unfortunately, that super team with Steve Nash and Pau Gasol didn't do well. It actually led to Howard deciding to leave in free agency for the Houston Rockets to team up with James Harden for a bit for some playoff runs.

After that, he bounced to a handful of other teams like the Hawks, Hornets, Wizards, and Sixers. He would eventually win an NBA championship during the 2020 season with the Lakers.

Did Dwight Howard Divorce Amy Luciani?

Caught by the Bleacher Report, Howard, 40, announced his decision to step away on his X account earlier this today. "Woke up today on the 12th of this month and I figured it’s time to move on from Superman! Im no super human… I cry... struggle... feel like everyone else. Through the lies, the media and the hate I still show love and Smile Through The Storm."

He continues, "But now Im taking off the cape and retiring from all basketball to pour into my family and give back to communities worldwide. I know some of you might think I thought he already “retired” but I didn’t… the game retired me! I still had more left to give ! Yeah I did play professionally for 20 years and Im grateful to be able to say that but I can’t lie seeing these other players still going at it at age 40 inspired me to want to keep trying but now I believe my duty will be to pass it down to the next generation."

Unfortunately, though, this joyous occasion comes at a weird time. He recently filed for divorce from estranged wife, Amy Luciani, after she emotionally spread some frightening allegations.

She claimed that Howard has been addicted to cocaine and that CPS had to step in and take their daughter away from him. However, in Dwight's filing, he says he didn't have children with her and that their marriage is "irretrievably broken."