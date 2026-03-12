Ebro Fires Back At Critics After Controversial Hot Take On Drake

During a recent episode of Rap Life Review, Ebro made a comment about Drake that sparked a major debate. "I'm waiting for something that's never gonna happen, he said earlier this month. "[Like] waiting for a classic Drake album, it’s never gonna happen."

Needless to say, the backlash was pretty much instant. Now, he's hopped online to defend himself, insisting that he knows what he's talking about.

"Call me old school, call me a hater, all that. But that's why in hip-hop there has always been gatekeepers, 'cause some of y'all don't deserve a f*cking opinion," he says in a clip shared on Twitter/X. "Because you haven't been doing this professionally. Consuming, playing, and critiquing hip-hop as your life. You're just a fan, and we love you, you're just a consumer. You're a customer, as we call them."

Joe Budden Reacts To Ebro's Hot Take On Drake

"That's why sometimes your opinion, customer, doesn't f*cking count because you don't f*cking do this for real," he continued. "That's why when people who do this for real get around and they start looking at the nuances of what an album actually is, and what it should mean, and what the person is saying through the album, and the picture that it's painting, and the lyrical breakdown [...] and all of these things when you critique bodies of work, not just collections of great songs, that's when you get into what is a classic album in general and a classic hip-hop album."

Ebro also came to his defense in various tweets, arguing that his comment was misinterpreted. "I never said Drake didn’t have a classic album, I said that has been the discussion," he wrote. "But ya’ll get duped with the paid narratives And unfortunately I appreciate the promo."