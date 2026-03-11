Ebro Is Baffled By CyHi's Beef With J. Cole

In case you missed it, CyHi has been taking a few shots at J. Cole as of late. It all started with a tweet about rappers no longer being from the streets. Subsequently, it transitioned into a song called "B.R.A Lost Control," which just so happens to feature some bars aimed at Cole.

Overall, the beef feels out of place. Fans would much rather CyHi provide us with a new album than do whatever this is. A beef with J. Cole does not feel authentic. That is especially true when you consider how Cole is unbothered. He is doing his thing, meeting his fans, and selling CDs out of the trunk of his car.

Even the hip-hop commentary class can't seem to make sense of what is happening here. For instance, on Apple Music, Ebro and Nadeska were completely baffled by the entire situation. Both commentators were questioning why CyHi would go down this road.

Ebro & Nadeska Question CyHi

Nadeska, in particular, was especially critical of CyHi for his war of words against J. Cole. She noted how a lot of what CyHi was saying was simply disrespectful and, in some respects, nonsensical. She also noted how CyHi used to be a respected MC, but these antics are starting to make people feel some type of way.

Overall, this is definitely not a good look for CyHi. Nadeska and Ebro are right to be confused and a bit betrayed by whatever is going on here. At the end of the day, we expect this kind of behavior from clout chasers, which is the opposite of what CyHi used to associate with.