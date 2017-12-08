Nadeska
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Talks Changing Her Narrative & Missing Her Late Mother's EncouragementThe "Traumazine" rapper discussed expressing herself more on the album and how she's moved forward in her career since her mother passed in 2019.By Erika Marie
- MusicKevin Gates Gets "Emotional" After Failing Newer York Spelling ChallengeKevin Gates has some trouble spelling on the Newer York spelling challenge.By Aron A.
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Reflects On Her First Cypher, Juicy J, & MoreMegan Thee Stallion certainly knows how to make an impression. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSoulja Boy Says He's Suing Akademiks & Complex For "Promoting Fake Stories"SouljaWatches haven't been delivered to customers, Complex reported it, and now, he's threatening legal action against the media company.By Aron A.
- MusicSoulja Boy Claims Paternity Over Akademiks, Lil Pump, Famous Dex, & MigosSoulja Boy lines himself up for diaper duty. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJoyner Lucas Isn't Down With Tory Lanez' Nonstop Declarations Of VictoryJoyner Lucas suspects foul play. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTory Lanez Shoots His Shot At Nadeska From "Everyday Struggle"Tory Lanez is simultaneously pipped for the "R&B Crown."By Devin Ch
- MusicAkademiks Reflects On 6ix9ine's RICO Charges & Arrest6ix9ine's homie Akademiks sheds some light on the rapper's arrest. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicYBN Cordae & Akademiks Bump Heads In Recent "Everyday Struggle"Things got a little tense between Akademiks and the YBN Boys. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicT.I. Prescribes Kanye West "Soul Food, Homeboys, & Information"T.I. still has love for his "brother" Kanye West. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJoe Budden Talks Leaving "Everyday Struggle" & Eminem On The Breakfast ClubJoe Budden returns to The Breakfast Club in the midst of a career renaissance. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentKyle Projectiles On Wiz Khalifa In Cameo-Filled "The After Party" TrailerKyle spews freely as Wiz Khalifa's weed-addled reflexes fail to come through.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicG Herbo Says Chance The Rapper's Done More For Chicago Than Kanye WestG Herbo speaks on Chance The Rapper's influence in Chicago.By Aron A.
- MusicRuss Breaks Down The Reason Why He Wore The Infamous Anti-Drug Shirt"Who I was talking to was the white kids who don't really be having any problems."By Aron A.
- MusicJoe Budden Replaced By Troi "STAR" Torain As "Everyday Struggle" Co-HostSTAR steps into Joe Budden's shoes as the new co-host on "Everyday Struggle." By Matt F
- MusicMigos Are Seeking Joe Budden & DJ Akademiks Look-A-Likes For Upcoming VideoThe Migos/Everyday Struggle cast beef gets more & more interesting. By Aron A.