B.R.A Lost Control – Song by CyHi

CyHi always impresses with his lyrical dexterity whenever he drops new material, especially if he has a specific target. His new song "B.R.A Lost Control" takes aim at J. Cole on various moments of the song, whether it's references to falling off, criticizing the Kendrick Lamar apology, mocking the "Trunk Sale" tour, or clapping back at Cole's disses to CyHi's close colleague Kanye West on "False Prophets" a decade ago. Beyond these shots, though, there are other sharp lines, clever examples of wordplay, and engaging rhyme schemes to unpack. It's not a full-on diss track, but the sentiment clearly rings through. We'll see if CyHi or the Dreamville artist have anything else to say about this, but "B.R.A Lost Control" is a solid track even without its diss angle.
Release Date: February 27, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from B.R.A Lost Control
I'm that actual guy, with a capital Y,
Flow slicker than the n***a with the patch on his eye,
You was scared of our good brother in that Grand National, why?
Should've knew you and that lil' Honda was going to have to collide