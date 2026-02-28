B.R.A Lost Control – Song by CyHi

CyHi took aim at J. Cole for his Kendrick Lamar apology and his Kanye West disses from a decade ago on his new song "B.R.A Lost Control."

I'm that actual guy, with a capital Y, Flow slicker than the n***a with the patch on his eye, You was scared of our good brother in that Grand National, why? Should've knew you and that lil' Honda was going to have to collide

CyHi always impresses with his lyrical dexterity whenever he drops new material, especially if he has a specific target. His new song "B.R.A Lost Control" takes aim at J. Cole on various moments of the song, whether it's references to falling off, criticizing the Kendrick Lamar apology, mocking the "Trunk Sale" tour, or clapping back at Cole's disses to CyHi's close colleague Kanye West on "False Prophets" a decade ago. Beyond these shots, though, there are other sharp lines, clever examples of wordplay, and engaging rhyme schemes to unpack. It's not a full-on diss track, but the sentiment clearly rings through. We'll see if CyHi or the Dreamville artist have anything else to say about this, but "B.R.A Lost Control" is a solid track even without its diss angle.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.