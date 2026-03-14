Doja Cat Opens Up About Struggling With Her Mental Health Diagnosis

Doja Cat has never shied away from speaking about her mental health, whether with specific conditions like ADHD or her struggles with fame and the industry. In a TikTok video that spread yesterday (Friday, March 13), caught by Pop Base on Twitter, she revealed she was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD).

Doja started her video by saying she often pretends to like things or feel like everything's okay, even when things aren't. She said it "caught up with her," and opened up about her BPD diagnosis.

"It's an agonizing condition," the "Paint The Town Red" rapper and singer remarked. "I've been in therapy for years now. I am so relieved and so proud of myself. I've made it so far. I still make mistakes. It is like an eight-year process of curing, of treatment, and healing."

Then, she praised Chappell Roan for expressing her discomfort and boundaries with the media. However, Doja Cat made it clear that she isn't diagnosing the singer with borderline personality disorder. Rather, she believes there's "a connection to the way that people are treating Chappell Roan for showing her discomfort or showing her unamused-ness, her disdain, and I f***ing love that she does it. I love that she can be uncomfortable comfortably in front of people and protect herself and be honest. I had to learn how to be honest, with myself, I lied to myself for years. For most of my life. To see her sit there... I love it."

In addition, Doja praised Chappell for being herself without hurting people, inspiring her to do the same. She specifically dissed the paparazzi and media/fan manipulation.

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What Is BPD?

For those unaware, borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a mental health condition largely defined by a lack of stability in emotional management, relationships, self-image, and behavior. While it is not curable per se, psychological and psychiatric treatment can help mitigate mood swings, along with certain medications.