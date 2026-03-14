Doja Cat Opens Up About Struggling With Her Mental Health Diagnosis

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Doja Cat Opens Up Struggling Mental Health Diagnosis
Mar 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Doja Cat at the 97th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Doja Cat also praised Chappell Roan for being "uncomfortable, comfortably, in front of people," comparing this to her diagnosis.

Doja Cat has never shied away from speaking about her mental health, whether with specific conditions like ADHD or her struggles with fame and the industry. In a TikTok video that spread yesterday (Friday, March 13), caught by Pop Base on Twitter, she revealed she was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD).

Doja started her video by saying she often pretends to like things or feel like everything's okay, even when things aren't. She said it "caught up with her," and opened up about her BPD diagnosis.

"It's an agonizing condition," the "Paint The Town Red" rapper and singer remarked. "I've been in therapy for years now. I am so relieved and so proud of myself. I've made it so far. I still make mistakes. It is like an eight-year process of curing, of treatment, and healing."

Then, she praised Chappell Roan for expressing her discomfort and boundaries with the media. However, Doja Cat made it clear that she isn't diagnosing the singer with borderline personality disorder. Rather, she believes there's "a connection to the way that people are treating Chappell Roan for showing her discomfort or showing her unamused-ness, her disdain, and I f***ing love that she does it. I love that she can be uncomfortable comfortably in front of people and protect herself and be honest. I had to learn how to be honest, with myself, I lied to myself for years. For most of my life. To see her sit there... I love it."

In addition, Doja praised Chappell for being herself without hurting people, inspiring her to do the same. She specifically dissed the paparazzi and media/fan manipulation.

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What Is BPD?

For those unaware, borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a mental health condition largely defined by a lack of stability in emotional management, relationships, self-image, and behavior. While it is not curable per se, psychological and psychiatric treatment can help mitigate mood swings, along with certain medications.

Sadly, Doja Cat often deals with assumptions about her, so sharing this diagnosis is brave in and of itself. We wish her the best on her treatment. Doja has a big world tour to continue later this year, so prioritizing herself, her health, and her safety will be paramount to its success.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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