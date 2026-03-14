News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
bpd
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Doja Cat Opens Up About Struggling With Her Mental Health Diagnosis
Doja Cat also praised Chappell Roan for being "uncomfortable, comfortably, in front of people," comparing this to her diagnosis.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
March 14, 2026