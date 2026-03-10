DJ Akademiks called out Ari Fletcher in a video on social media on Monday, laughing off her threats to take legal action against him. In doing so, he remarked that he pays his lawyer more than she pays her legal team and isn't worried about her warning.

"I ain't even gonna open her DM. She's not even on seen, she's still in the requests," he said. "She was like, 'I know some stuff about you too.' ... They don't like when I say it. When everbody else say it, they be like, 'Whatever.' When I say it, they be a little bit spicy. I knew Ari was on some bullsh*t. Lemme tell you this: I think Ari be dealing with some broke n****s. I don't know who you think you f*cking with, I'll go whatever for you and win. You might be thinking you're talking to G Herbo. You're talking to Big Ak."

From there, he downplayed her legal threats and further joked about Moneybagg Yo. "Get outta my DMs. I'm not doing that with you," he concluded. "... She started talking like we're on Zeus. I'm like, 'Is this chick serious?"

Why Are DJ Akademiks & Ari Fletcher Beefing?

The drama began when DJ Akademiks claimed that Ari Fletcher has slept with "half of Atlanta" during a rant on social media. Fletcher ended up firing back on X (formerly Twitter). In a series of posts, she took aim at Ak and went back and forth with fans. "I want everybody to play very close attention to what I’m about to do to @Akademiks," she wrote on the platform on Saturday. "I let yall play for way too long but you KEEP defaming my character. I’m taking it to hell. I hope that streaming money tucked b***h cause I’m coming!"