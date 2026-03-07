Ari Fletcher Threatens To Take DJ Akademiks "To Hell" For His Gossip

Ari Fletcher has been through a lot of ups and downs in her current relationship with Moneybagg Yo, especially amid people spreading gossip about her. As it turns out, she wasn't happy at all with DJ Akademiks' recent claims on his livestream. He claimed that Fletcher has slept with "half of Atlanta" in reference to popular rappers, and she did hesitate to retaliate.

She took to Twitter to threaten the commentator for his remarks. "I want everybody to play very close attention to what I’m about to do to @Akademiks," Ari wrote today (Saturday, March 7). "I let yall play for way too long but you KEEP defaming my character. I’m taking it to hell. I hope that streaming money tucked b***h cause I’m coming!"

Also, she clapped back at fans who are taking Ak's side or dismissing her threats. "Oh the s**t I got for you," Ari Fletcher replied to one user. "don’t ever think it’s just him. He just KEEP dragging it but it’s 6 of yall. And you are definitely one." "You gone need it for yourself!" she responded to a fan willing to help Akademiks, and had another retort for someone who mocked her apparent legal threat. "I gave my lawyer 250K a month ago and another 100K this morning. You spread them cheeks open b***h."

This is what DJ Akademiks said about her and an unspecified woman in the clip above, possibly referring to rumors surrounding Ari Fletcher and other rappers. "She said Ari f***ed her dude, but Ari f***s everybody's guy," he alleged, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram. "Ari's like community p***y. Everybody f**k Ari. When I'm talking about the popping rappers, half of Atlanta f***ed Ari. It just is what it is... The only question I ask is, 'He bought her something?'"