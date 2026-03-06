CyHi Reflects On G.O.O.D Music's Beef-Driven Breakup On New Song

CyHi has spent a long time hyping up his new album and also speaking on the fallout of G.O.O.D Music, the collective hosted by Kanye West that also included Big Sean, Travis Scott, Pusha T, Kid Cudi, and many more. On his new song "G.O.O.D Ole Days," which he shared on Twitter, he reflects on a lot of their internal beef.

In the first verse, the Georgia rapper speaks on the backlash Ye faced for many bigoted controversies, affirming that he's still standing by his colleague. He also referenced Kanye's issues with Jay-Z later in the song (as well as Drake exiting his orbit) as examples of him relating to West due to the criticisms, obstacles, and prejudices he faced in his career.

Via an interview from Gina Views, the Mark Byrd and Phil Blackman-produced cut goes over various other G.O.O.D Music alumni section by section. Sean comes up in a positive light, and Travis' mention on the song comes with more complicated feelings about letting other folks diss them (namely Drizzy) while finding success in fashion and with his music. CyHi also claimed that Kanye West almost killed Cudi, and spoke positively on Pusha for helping him out, hoping that he and Ye could settle their differences one day.

Why Did G.O.O.D Music Break Up?

All in all, the commentary on this track is very interesting given CyHi's previous reflections on G.O.O.D Music. For example, he recently claimed he had a rivalry with Big Sean, and he's also been vocal about clapping back at critics who underplay CyHi's role in helping the G.O.O.D artists with their material.

But CyHi has more definite targets to talk about, and in diss track form. He recently went at J. Cole for his Kendrick Lamar apology and still talking big game on his new album The Fall-Off. We'll see if Cole ever responds, although that seems unlikely.