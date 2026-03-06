CyHi Reflects On G.O.O.D Music's Beef-Driven Breakup On New Song

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
CyHi Reflects GOOD Music Breaking Up Internal Beef
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 17: Rapper Cyhi The Prynce attends Compound Saturday Nights at Compound on October 17, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)
CyHi's new song "G.O.O.D Ole Days" addresses his G.O.O.D Music partners Kanye West, Big Sean, Travis Scott, Pusha T, and more.

CyHi has spent a long time hyping up his new album and also speaking on the fallout of G.O.O.D Music, the collective hosted by Kanye West that also included Big Sean, Travis Scott, Pusha T, Kid Cudi, and many more. On his new song "G.O.O.D Ole Days," which he shared on Twitter, he reflects on a lot of their internal beef.

In the first verse, the Georgia rapper speaks on the backlash Ye faced for many bigoted controversies, affirming that he's still standing by his colleague. He also referenced Kanye's issues with Jay-Z later in the song (as well as Drake exiting his orbit) as examples of him relating to West due to the criticisms, obstacles, and prejudices he faced in his career.

Via an interview from Gina Views, the Mark Byrd and Phil Blackman-produced cut goes over various other G.O.O.D Music alumni section by section. Sean comes up in a positive light, and Travis' mention on the song comes with more complicated feelings about letting other folks diss them (namely Drizzy) while finding success in fashion and with his music. CyHi also claimed that Kanye West almost killed Cudi, and spoke positively on Pusha for helping him out, hoping that he and Ye could settle their differences one day.

Why Did G.O.O.D Music Break Up?

All in all, the commentary on this track is very interesting given CyHi's previous reflections on G.O.O.D Music. For example, he recently claimed he had a rivalry with Big Sean, and he's also been vocal about clapping back at critics who underplay CyHi's role in helping the G.O.O.D artists with their material.

But CyHi has more definite targets to talk about, and in diss track form. He recently went at J. Cole for his Kendrick Lamar apology and still talking big game on his new album The Fall-Off. We'll see if Cole ever responds, although that seems unlikely.

For those unaware, the fall of G.O.O.D Music came due to internal conflict between Kanye West and folks like Sean and Cudi, plus his controversies that caused a rift with Pusha T. Push exited as president of the label, and the imprint separated from Def Jam distribution in 2022. Pusha has dissed Travis, Cudi and Sean have their issues with Ye, and so on, with CyHi seemingly in the middle of it all.

