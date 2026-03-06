Young Thug Claps Back At Fan Trolling Him For Mourning Lil Keed

"Dam boi this n***a Keed really dead," Thugger wrote. He later retweeted a post from a fan who described the Atlanta rapper for anyone who didn't know about him. "He was known for songs like 'Nameless' and his work with Young Thug’s YSL label. Many people felt he still had a lot of potential ahead of him. His music and influence are still remembered by fans," the post read.

However, not every fan was very respectful or sympathetic regarding this mourning. One Twitter user replied to Thug's mournful tweet with a screenshot of an episode of The Simpsons in which Mr. Burns hands Lisa a phone and says, "Here's a phone. Call somebody who cares."

The YSL boss was not very happy with this. But Jeffery seemed more shocked by this comment than angry about it. "Wow bro," he quote-tweeted the post.

How Did Lil Keed Pass Away?

For those unaware, Lil Keed passed away at the age of 24 after being hospitalized with stomach and back pains. He died of natural causes related to eosinophilia, an excess of white blood cells fighting allergies and infections. Keed suffered a seizure and passed away in 2022 just days before federal authorities arrested Thug in connection to the YSL RICO case.

Since then, Young Thug left that legal battle behind, securing his freedom via a no contest plea. But the loss of his friend and artists continues to pain him to this day, even if fans sometimes troll in respoonse.