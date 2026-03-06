Young Thug Claps Back At Fan Trolling Him For Mourning Lil Keed

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Young Thug Claps Back Fans Trolling Him Mourning Lil Keed
Feb 1, 2017; London, England, UK; Jeffery Lamar Williams aka "Young Thug" in concert at The O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Richard Isaac/Rex Shutterstock/ZUMA Wire via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Young Thug recently took to Twitter to express sadness over the death of Lil Keed, who was on Thug's YSL label.

Young Thug has been on Twitter a lot recently, whether it's explaining his viral video dancing with a fan or commemorating those he's lost. For example, he took to the social media platform on Wednesday (March 4) to mourn the loss of his YSL signee, Lil Keed.

"Dam boi this n***a Keed really dead," Thugger wrote. He later retweeted a post from a fan who described the Atlanta rapper for anyone who didn't know about him. "He was known for songs like 'Nameless' and his work with Young Thug’s YSL label. Many people felt he still had a lot of potential ahead of him. His music and influence are still remembered by fans," the post read.

However, not every fan was very respectful or sympathetic regarding this mourning. One Twitter user replied to Thug's mournful tweet with a screenshot of an episode of The Simpsons in which Mr. Burns hands Lisa a phone and says, "Here's a phone. Call somebody who cares."

The YSL boss was not very happy with this. But Jeffery seemed more shocked by this comment than angry about it. "Wow bro," he quote-tweeted the post.

How Did Lil Keed Pass Away?

For those unaware, Lil Keed passed away at the age of 24 after being hospitalized with stomach and back pains. He died of natural causes related to eosinophilia, an excess of white blood cells fighting allergies and infections. Keed suffered a seizure and passed away in 2022 just days before federal authorities arrested Thug in connection to the YSL RICO case.

Since then, Young Thug left that legal battle behind, securing his freedom via a no contest plea. But the loss of his friend and artists continues to pain him to this day, even if fans sometimes troll in respoonse.

Thugger and Lil Keed collaborated on the Slime Language projects and many other tracks, and we will see if more posthumous releases come to light. Throughout this difficult process, the former continues to pay tribute to the latter even years after his passing. Hopefully, this legacy and honor continues to live on in ways big and small, regardless of mocking trolls online.

