Mariah The Scientist issued a lengthy response to criticism of her performances on her ongoing Hearts Sold Separately tour. Taking to the comments section of an Instagram post from The Fader, she explained that backlash no longer affects her and bragged about continuing to headline sold-out shows.

"My (current) tour is sold out, 125k tickets sold all on my own… Packed from the front to the back & not a single lyric goes unsung," she wrote. "It's really something, u should see it in person. I thank God for it everyday. I've been able to support myself and my entire family by simply being myself. My sister is my manager, my cousin is my assistant. My fans (friends) have grown with me and related to me in ways that I never thought were possible."

Mariah The Scientist's "Hearts Sold Separately" Tour

From there, she brought up how the criticism has affected her in the past. "I can't believe I actually let your negative opinions bother me years ago when you all tried convincing me that what's for me isn't for me," she wrote. "I'm actually most flattered when I hear 'oh I've heard that song, I like that song, but never knew what she looked like…' However, I find it most amusing when people who don't know me call me dumb, or just a pretty face, when in actuality, it requires much intellect & creativity to take a small seed and grow it to what it has become. Very fruitful to say the least. God bless!"

The comment comes after one post from Feminista Jones went particularly viral on X (formerly Twitter). It showed Mariah performing in Virginia Beach, with Jones adding: “What the actual hell. No way she gets away with this if she’s dark skinned."