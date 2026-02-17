Gunna Reportedly Has A New Documentary Coming To Netflix

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams
Dec 3, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Gunna aka Sergio Kitchens attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
The billboard comes after Gunna reportedly hosted a private screening for the documentary in New York City, last year.

Gunna reportedly has a documentary coming to Netflix in the near future titled, The Last Wun. While little is known about the project, a picture of a billboard promoting it surfaced on social media on Tuesday. The advertisement describes Gunna as "The one they counted out." He has yet to confirm the validity of the image, but Kurrco previously reported that Gunna hosted a private screening for a documentary in New York City, last September.

"Finally. He's making deals for fun now. He's for that bag fr," one user responded to the news on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "It’s about damn time, I’ve been waiting for this!!!!!" One more theorized: "NO WAYYYYY he clearing up the snitch allegations."

Read More: 6ix9ine Calls “F*ck The Streets" A Tactic To Justify Working With Gunna

Gunna's "The Last Wun" Album

If the documentary is to be titled The Last Wun, it will share a name with Gunna's sixth studio album. He released that project, last August, as his final effort under YSL Records. It features collaborations with Offset, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Nechie, and Asake.

Following the release of The Last Wun, Gunna made tons of headlines as he feuded with Young Thug over the ending of their friendship and the YSL RICO case. While appearing on the Its Up There podcast in September, Thug downplayed the chances of them ever making amends. "It ain't even about not f*cking with you because I want him to just understand why I feel like it shouldn't happen again because I'm not gonna be able to look at you the same no matter what. We can get a trillion dollars together, I'm still not gonna be able to look at you the way I looked at you before we went to jail. We love each other, we're just going our own ways. Sometimes you do that," he explained at the time.

More recently, 21 Savage brought up Gunna and Young Thug's feud in a viral post on X (formerly Twitter). "Yall n****s fix that sh*t yall love each other n***a you knew gunna wasn’t no gangster when he told the first time and we swept it under the rug for you you know he wasn’t tryna leave you to hang n***a f*ck the streets we ain’t get sh*t but trauma from that sh*t," he wrote.

Read More: Young Thug’s Father Shows Support For Gunna At Sold-Out Atlanta Show

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks Music 21 Savage Asks Young Thug To Forgive Gunna And End Their Beef
Entertainment: Something in the Water Music Festival Music Wack 100 Claims 21 Savage's "F The Streets" Movement Has A Self-Serving Ulterior Motive
Young Thug Father Gunna Atlanta Hip Hop News Music Young Thug’s Father Shows Support For Gunna At Sold-Out Atlanta Show
Young Thug Album Release Party For PUNK Music Young Thug Seemingly Shades Gunna For "Acting Like The Victim"
Comments 0