Gunna Reportedly Has A New Documentary Coming To Netflix

Gunna reportedly has a documentary coming to Netflix in the near future titled, The Last Wun. While little is known about the project, a picture of a billboard promoting it surfaced on social media on Tuesday. The advertisement describes Gunna as "The one they counted out." He has yet to confirm the validity of the image, but Kurrco previously reported that Gunna hosted a private screening for a documentary in New York City, last September.

"Finally. He's making deals for fun now. He's for that bag fr," one user responded to the news on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "It’s about damn time, I’ve been waiting for this!!!!!" One more theorized: "NO WAYYYYY he clearing up the snitch allegations."

Gunna's "The Last Wun" Album

If the documentary is to be titled The Last Wun, it will share a name with Gunna's sixth studio album. He released that project, last August, as his final effort under YSL Records. It features collaborations with Offset, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Nechie, and Asake.

Following the release of The Last Wun, Gunna made tons of headlines as he feuded with Young Thug over the ending of their friendship and the YSL RICO case. While appearing on the Its Up There podcast in September, Thug downplayed the chances of them ever making amends. "It ain't even about not f*cking with you because I want him to just understand why I feel like it shouldn't happen again because I'm not gonna be able to look at you the same no matter what. We can get a trillion dollars together, I'm still not gonna be able to look at you the way I looked at you before we went to jail. We love each other, we're just going our own ways. Sometimes you do that," he explained at the time.