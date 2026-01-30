Black Eyed Peas Use “Where Is the Love?” To Address Minnesota At Ty Dolla $ign’s EZMNY Jam Pre-GRAMMYs Event

Last night on January 28, Ty Dolla $ign’s EZMNY JammJam pre-GRAMMYs party brought out major names and surprise performances. One standout moment tapped directly into what many in music and culture are feeling right now. Around 30 artists hit the stage to make special guest appearances, from JoJo and Ne-Yo to T.I. and Wale. The energy was electric, but one performance stood out not just for nostalgia or star power, but for purpose.

When the Black Eyed Peas performed their 2003 hit "Where Is the Love?, the vibe shifted. Written as a call to unity and reflection nearly two decades ago, the song has long served as a reminder that music still has space to ask big questions. As they closed the performance, will.i.am paused to speak directly to the crowd about the unrest and pain unfolding in Minnesota and across the country.

"I want to show some love on whats going on in Minnesota right now," will.i.am. said. "With all the things thats happening in the world right now, our community in music, we got a powerful community. We got a powerful tool to connect hearts and unite folks to get people on the same wavelength.

"We need to use our tool a lot better in these times," he continued. "In the next 5-10 years it isn't just gonna be humans making music. AI is right around the corner, but AI isn't gonna make heartfelt, soul-dripping, spirit-rinsing-out, human-to-human s**t."

The Black Eyed Peas With A Message

The message wasn’t just about entertainment. will.i.am talked about the way music can foster real connection, especially at a moment when social tensions feel stretched. He pointed to the power of artists to bring people’s attention back to what matters: empathy, shared experience, and truth. He also looked ahead, noting that technology like AI is coming, but it will never replace the raw humanity that drives heartfelt, soul-filled music. Music that comes from one real person to another.

That message was especially resonant given ongoing national conversations about justice, community safety, and accountability. In Minnesota in particular, protests and discussions about law enforcement actions have continued in the wake of recent high-profile incidents that sparked outrage and mobilized activists.

In a night full of celebrity performances and star turns, the Black Eyed Peas’ moment reminded everyone watching that the GRAMMY season isn’t just about awards, it’s about connection. A reminder that music and message still move people.