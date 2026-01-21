Fat Joe’s Ex-Hypeman Claims He’s Too Scared To Appear In Court

Last June, Fat Joe was hit with a $20 million lawsuit by his former hypeman, Terrance "T.A." Dixon. In it, he alleges that he saw the former Terror Squad boss take part in illegal activity. Allegedly, this includes sleeping with minors, engaging in intimidation tactics, and more. Dixon also accuses him of pocketing his per diem to pay down his tax debt.

Now, AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that Dixon and his lawyer are trying to dodge an upcoming court appearance. According to them, threats they've allegedly received in recent months have left them in fear for their own safety.

“Mr. Dixon has received endless death threats and harassment from [Fat Joe] and [Fat Joe’s] thugs and goons," attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn alleges. "These threats are very serious, and Mr. Dixon and I have taken many steps to ensure his safety.”

Fat Joe Responds To Terrance "T.A." Dixon Lawsuit

Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Recording art Fat Joe performs before game three of the 2024 MLB World Series between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium. Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Allegedly, Dixon has received threatening messages on Instagram, including one featuring an image of his grandmother leaving her building by herself. Instead of appearing in person, Blackburn is asking that he and Dixon be allowed to appear in court virtually via Zoom. At the time of writing, the court has yet to make a decision.

Fat Joe maintains his innocence. Shortly after the lawsuit was filed, he took to social media to address the allegations.

"I've been tested the last few months - I've lost my big brother, my father, my mother and now I'm fighting against these disgusting lies. But please know I will not break and I will NEVER back down," he declared at the time. "I've never let anyone on the streets extort me, so how would I ever let a crooked attorney and a coward ex-hype man extort me?? I'm from the Bronx!"