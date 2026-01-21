Fat Joe’s Ex-Hypeman Claims He’s Too Scared To Appear In Court

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Fat Joe Ex-Hypeman Scared Court
Apr 30, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Fat Joe arrives at the White House Correspondents√ï Association annual dinner at the Washington Hilton. Jack Gruber / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Fat Joe's former hypeman, Terrance "T.A." Dixon, alleges that he's received "endless death threats" since suing him.

Last June, Fat Joe was hit with a $20 million lawsuit by his former hypeman, Terrance "T.A." Dixon. In it, he alleges that he saw the former Terror Squad boss take part in illegal activity. Allegedly, this includes sleeping with minors, engaging in intimidation tactics, and more. Dixon also accuses him of pocketing his per diem to pay down his tax debt.

Now, AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that Dixon and his lawyer are trying to dodge an upcoming court appearance. According to them, threats they've allegedly received in recent months have left them in fear for their own safety.

“Mr. Dixon has received endless death threats and harassment from [Fat Joe] and [Fat Joe’s] thugs and goons," attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn alleges. "These threats are very serious, and Mr. Dixon and I have taken many steps to ensure his safety.”

Read More: A$AP Rocky "Don't Be Dumb" Review

Fat Joe Responds To Terrance "T.A." Dixon Lawsuit
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Recording art Fat Joe performs before game three of the 2024 MLB World Series between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium. Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Allegedly, Dixon has received threatening messages on Instagram, including one featuring an image of his grandmother leaving her building by herself. Instead of appearing in person, Blackburn is asking that he and Dixon be allowed to appear in court virtually via Zoom. At the time of writing, the court has yet to make a decision.

Fat Joe maintains his innocence. Shortly after the lawsuit was filed, he took to social media to address the allegations.

"I've been tested the last few months - I've lost my big brother, my father, my mother and now I'm fighting against these disgusting lies. But please know I will not break and I will NEVER back down," he declared at the time. "I've never let anyone on the streets extort me, so how would I ever let a crooked attorney and a coward ex-hype man extort me?? I'm from the Bronx!"

Read More: Hip Hop Snubs Have Always Been Grammy Culture

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Fat Joe Ex-Hypeman Per Diem Hip Hop News Music Fat Joe’s Ex-Hypeman Alleges Rapper Pocketed His Per Diem To Pay Down Tax Debt
Tyrone Blackburn Request Fat Joe Lawsuit Denied Hip Hop News Music Tyrone Blackburn’s Request To Fix AI-Generated Errors In Fat Joe Lawsuit Denied
Fat Joe Accuser Audio Clips Support Allegations Hip Hop News Music Fat Joe's Accuser Allegedly Has Multiple Audio Clips That Support His Shocking Allegations
Fat Joe Lost 10 Million Ex Hypeman Lawsuit Hip Hop News Music Fat Joe Claims He's Lost Over $10 Million Due To Ex-Hypeman's Lawsuit
Comments 0