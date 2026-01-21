Travis Scott Finally Responds To Pusha T's "So Be It" Diss

During the rollout for Let God Sort Em Out, Pusha T infamously dissed Travis Scott. Scott received some bars on "So Be It," and in the press, Push was adamant that Travis had disrespected them. For instance, Pusha T claimed Travis infringed upon their recording sessions in France.

He also accused Travis of playing both sides with Drake, Kanye West, and Pharrell Williams. Of course, Drake dissed Pharrell on Travis' song "Meltdown." This was a big no-no for Push, and the beef was born.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Scott is finally addressing the beef and some of the claims that were made. For instance, Scott recalls Clipse being the ones with cameras in the studio, not him.

“When you go back and look at it … it’s crazy. N****s said I had a film crew [with me]. I’m like, ‘What?’ I remember when I pulled up, it was them n****s that had a film crew," Scott said. "I’m talking about the little microphone on the stick and all of that. I was like, ‘Oh, sh*t. Am I in a documentary?'”

No Love Lost Between Travis Scott and Pusha T

Scott went on to say that Pharrell had invited him to the studio to begin with. Therefore, there was no way he could have interrupted the recording sessions. At the end of the day, Travis believes his name was brought up to sell records.

“A lot of sh*t [Pusha] was saying just didn’t make sense to me. It was like he was saying I was interrupting sh*t and I was playing them sh*t. First of all, I can’t interrupt something that somebody asked me to come pull up on,” Scott explained. “So when I hear that type of sh*t, it’s just like, I don’t know, man. If you got to drop Trav name for the rollout, so be it.”

Pusha T and Malice have been adamant that the Scott diss was not a clout-chasing maneuver. Clearly, La Flame feels a lot differently.