MAGA Supporters Let Cardi B Hear It After Threatening To Leave The U.S.

BY Zachary Horvath 87 Views
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
Cardi B has been incredibly vocal about her disliking of the Trump administration, but her latest comments really set his supporters off.

After acting as the headliner for the Soundstorm Festival Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Cardi B isn't sure she wants to stay in the U.S. The New York superstar was there from December 11-13 and during her downtime, she hopped on an Instagram Live to share how her experience was going. To sum things up, she absolutely loved it.

"The people over here is hip, honey. They are very polite. They don’t look at you like you’re poor." Cardi was also a huge fan of the shopping and dining scene, particularly for the reasonable pricing. "I like everything duty-free, tax-free, discount-free," she added.

Shortly after praising Saudi Arabia, Cardi B ripped the current climate of the United States. "I’m starting not to like America. America makes me pay taxes. The Vice President is talking sh*t about me on Twitter. I don’t feel real appreciated in America. Y’all need to convince me to come back," she stated.

Her critique of the country is nothing new, especially since Donald Trump's been back in office. "We need a Hail Mary," Cardi wrote shortly after the POTUS' victory.

As a result, her issues with the administration have led to some tense arguments with MAGA supporters. That's no different here as AllHipHop reports.

Cardi B Donald Trump Beef

One person writes back to Cardi, "Well, let me tell you, Cardi B is free to make her own choices, but if she doesn’t want to come back to the USA, that’s her loss! We’re focused on keeping America great and supporting our leaders like Vice President JD Vance. MAGA AmericaFirst."

Another harshly types, "No body cares if cardi b ever came back to America."

It is also worth pointing out the timing of Cardi's criticism. In her rant, she had some words for Vice President J.D. Vance. If you recall, the latter tweeted out "Nicki>Cardi." Conversely, Nicki Minaj has been much more onboard with Trump's mission. His post surfaced after Cardi's rival thanked the POTUS for sharing the same views as her over the ongoing issues with Christians in Nigeria.

It's safe to say that Cardi didn't love Vance's co-sign one bit and might be a reason as to why she sounded off last week.

