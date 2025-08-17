SZA Shares Two New Song Snippets To Her Finsta

SZA is one of those artists who never stops working. And she reaffirmed that on her Instagram burner account, where, on August 16, she previewed two new tracks. One is titled "Let You Know," while the other does not seem to have a name yet.

Neither recording is in high quality. It seems like she probably recorded the clips while playing the tracks in a studio setting. However, they both sound like SZA's brand of spacy, airy R&B. More in line with some of the slower cuts on CTRL than anything else in her discography.

Of course, the new songs excited her fans. People are now hoping for an EP, or at least an official release of the full tracks being previewed. In 2024, SZA dropped LANA, which became the deluxe edition of SOS after initially being presented as its own album. That was one of Nicki Minaj's many gripes with the Grammy-winning singer from her X/Twitter rant in July, calling her "insecure." Some joked that the new tracks were part of a deluxe version of the deluxe album.

SZA New Songs

Of course, SZA recently wrapped up her time as Kendrick Lamar's co-headliner on the hugely successful Grand National Tour. She thanked Lamar and the team they worked with to make it all possible, expressing gratitude for everything she's experienced from the Super Bowl halftime show to now.

Lamar and SZA's run as co-headliners surpassed Beyonce and Jay-Z's second On The Run Tour as the highest grossing co-headlining tour of all time. The Seattle show alone grossed nearly $15 million, a record for a single hip-hop concert. When Lamar concludes the run in December and all numbers have been counted, it will likely become the highest grossing hip-hop tour of all time.