Mike Dimes is still emerging out of the crowded crop of exciting talent out of Texas. He's back to state his worth on his latest single.

If you are going to step foot in the rap game, you best be doing it with some confidence, even if you have to fake it a little. Rising Texas rapper Mike Dimes got that memo when he stepped onto the scene right before the 2020s got underway. After breaking out in 2021 with the viral single, "My Story," he's gotten more cosigners and other successful tracks to show for it.

For example, in 2024, he nabbed a feature amongst a fleet of Southern veterans on Denzel Curry's stacked King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2. You can find Mike on "G'Z UP" which also guest stars 2 Chainz.

This year, Dimes has been focusing on his solo career dropping his now third single "Flyest In The Room." This one follows up on "Lamb Talk" and "XOXO." On it, Mike is incredibly sure of himself despite his lack of experience at the moment.

But the 21-year-old sounds more like a seasoned vet as he affirms that he's going to rack up the "bodies." "Since a lil' kid, never listened to Simon / I got a lil' older and see they still childish," he says stating that he believes he's well beyond his years.

An album is reportedly on the horizon for Mike, per a press release and it seems for this next tape he's going to show all his doubters who's really got the game on lock down south.

Mike Dimes "Flyest In The Room"

Quotable Lyrics:

What would you do if you was twenty-two
In an all-black coupe with them hundreds on you?
Only ones beefin' is ones who ain't eatin'
'Cause n****s be desperate to find 'em some food
I'm in the deep end, got a lil' cute
When I'm sinkin', you watchin' from my lil' pool

