Mike Dimes Reminds Fans Who He Is On Banger "Lamb Talk"

BY Devin Morton 141 Views
San Antonio, Texas rapper Mike Dimes delivers "Lamb Talk," a new flex-laden single that makes rapping seem natural to him.

Mike Dimes has been an artist to watch out for since 2021. He made waves the following year with his fantastic sophomore album In Dimes We Trust, which featured the Duke Deuce-assisted "Where The Party At?," one of the hardest songs of 2022. He followed that up with TEXAS BOY, a much more introspective album that boasted guest verses from a number of rappers, including Denzel Curry, Wiz Khalifa, and BigXThaPlug. Now, he's back with his first single of the year, a banger of a track titled "Lamb Talk." Mike Dimes (nickname Double Lambo OG) has not announced a new album yet, but considering it has been nearly two years since TEXAS BOY released, an announcement feels imminent.

"Lamb Talk" is produced by Ayex, a college sophomore (per his Instagram bio) who has already worked with Mike Dimes in the past. It fits exactly what fans go to Dimes for. The beat is haunting, with some 808s and no shortage of bass, hallmarks of his biggest songs to date. Mike Dimes is an effortlessly charismatic rapper, with braggadocious lyrics that cover women, clothes, and of course, his car. He's always rapped like rapping is easy to him, and this track is no different in that department. Dimes is one of the best rappers out of Texas today, and is a name that fans of hip-hop should familiarize themselves with. Give "Lamb Talk" a listen below.

Mike Dimes - "Lamb Talk"

Quotable Lyrics:

This ain't for the press, so let 'em know
If it ain't that impressive, I never show
She got choices, still gon' choose this d**k
When they search for a legend, they choose my pics
N****s go broke for a glimpse
Pocket watchin' be the same reason you ain't rich (On God)
I'll rather go broke tryna buy me some kicks, before I go broke tryna look for a b***h (Bitch)

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is an intern at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024. He has a passion for all things hip-hop, as well as a knowledge of sports (especially basketball), pop culture, and current events.
