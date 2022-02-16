Mike Dimes
- MixtapesMike Dimes Gets Personal On New Album "TEXAS BOY"The San Antonio rapper embraces his origins on his major label debut.By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsMike Dimes Shares Must-Hear First Single Of 2023, "HEAVY METAL"Just last year, the Texas native made his mark with his 12-track "IN DIMES WE TRUST" project.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsMike Dimes Returns With "247" SingleThe Texas rapper's "TALK2ME" single was buzzing over the summer and he's back with another hitter.By Erika Marie
- NewsMike Dimes Taps J.I.D. For The "HOME" RemixJ.I.D. steals the show on Mike Dimes' "HOME (Remix)" with a surgical guest verse.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsMike Dimes & Duke Deuce Want To Know "WHERE THE PARTY AT?"Mike Dimes' debut project arrived today – have you streamed it yet?By Hayley Hynes
- NewsMike Dimes Releases New Project "In Dimes We Trust"Mike Dimes drops his new project "In Dimes We Trust" featuring Duke Deuce and Zay3k.By Alex Zidel
- NewsMike Dimes Cements His Rise To Fame With New Banger "Home"Mike Dimes is gearing up to release a new project called "In Dimes We Trust."By Alexander Cole