Texas never fails to show out with new artists. The Lone Star State is known for its contributions to all facets of the music industry, but its additions to the Rap scene have been long praised. A buzzing artist from San Antonio has been climbing the Rap ranks and once again, Mike Dimes is commanding attention, this time with his new single “247.”

Dimes’s flow bounces through Big Tex Johnny’s production and is complemented by a visual that shows him enduring the highs and pitfalls of his day. This includes living it up in a penthouse while playing poker to being harassed by the police as he makes his way through the city.

This release comes on the heels of “TALK2ME,” a track that arrived over the summer. Dimes has seen “TALK2ME” rack up 3 million streams on Spotify alone, and “247” shows that he’s ready to attack the next era of his career full force.

We’ll keep you updated on more from Mike Dimes in the future, but for now, stream his latest single, “247.”

Quotable Lyrics

I get me a bag, hit a foreign location

Where he at? Prolly bein’ complacent

Where I’m at? Countin’ up in the basement

Ten bands, twenty bands, thirty bands

Hunnid bands every other occasion