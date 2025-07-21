Tyler The Creator Sets The Tone Perfectly For New Album With "Big Poe"

BY Zachary Horvath
Tyler The Creator's new album is raw and rambunctious, and it's helped by the fact that intro, "Big Poe," excels at making that clear.

"Don't this sh*t make a n**** wanna (Jump, jump)." Why yes, Tyler The Creator, it sure does! This sampled Busta Rhymes bridge is on his new song "Big Poe," the chaotic intro to DON'T TAP THE GLASS. It may be recency bias, but this is one of T's strongest opening tracks.

It spells out the vibe of the 10-song album literally with its straightforward instructions. "Number one, body movement (Funky) / No sitting still (Dance, bro) / Number two (Hahahaha), only speak in glory (Yeah) / Leave your baggage at home (None of that deep sh*t) / Number three, (N****) don't tap the glass."

After those are read off, the dance party kicks into gear immediately. The mean-mugging instrumental has a confrontational energy to it with its loud and messy drums. The sharp synths (which are all over the album) complement the euphoric feeling the song gives you.

It's safe to say that "Big Poe" is Tyler The Creator's persona for this record, a concept he's used a lot. However, it's not really a focal point outside of this song. Instead, DON'T TAP THE GLASS is all about creating carefree vibes and not interrupting them.

So, if you aren't into that kind of thing, this album may not be for you. But for those who are, we highly recommend "Big Poe" and the rest after it.

Tyler The Creator "Big Poe"

Quotable Lyrics:

No cell phones, this a dead spot (Huh, huh)
You sneak photos, get your hands chopped (Huh, huh)
You weird as f*ck, n****, I said stop (Huh, huh)
I don't trust white people with dreadlocks
Big dog, ball over here, Sandlot
I'm swimmin' in the green, I'm a ham hock (Bro)

