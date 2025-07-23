As long as you let Tyler The Creator rock, then there won't be any problems. He issues that warning repeatedly on track seven of DON'T TAP THE GLASS, "Don't Tap That Glass / Tweakin.'" On the end of the first verse he raps, "Brodie got his b*tch took, brodie got his head bust / Brodie got his chain snatched, brodie, we be fed up (N****) / Wе told you, you ain't wanna listen / Now you lookin' like a victim."
His harsh and confrontational lyrics are exacerbated by the up-tempo instrumental and in-your-face bass. But even with Tyler The Creator being so brash, he maintains his sense of humor with goofy deliveries of bars and adlibs. It makes for a wildly entertaining listen, which most of the album is.
As you can tell by the title, this is another one of T's signature two-part songs. This has been a longstanding tradition in his discography that fans have always loved. Weirdly, the California native decided to end the streak on CHROMAKOPIA. So, we are happy he decided to end the drought at one album.
Time will tell where "Don't Tap That Glass / Tweakin'" stacks up amongst the rest though because there are heavy hitters in this category.
Tyler The Creator "Don't Tap That Glass / Tweakin'"
Quotable Lyrics:
King Kong, baby, chow down on that Me-Mow
All these n****s wanna be me now
So much snot in my pocket, bro, I need a tissue
N****s think they Rolling Stone, we can press the issue
Every curly-hair b*tch in LA, I done had
Got the F40 on the 405 throwin' a*s