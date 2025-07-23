Tyler The Creator shows what happens when you disturb the "monster" behind the glass on "Don't Tap That Glass / Tweakin.'"

As you can tell by the title, this is another one of T's signature two-part songs. This has been a longstanding tradition in his discography that fans have always loved. Weirdly, the California native decided to end the streak on CHROMAKOPIA. So, we are happy he decided to end the drought at one album.

As long as you let Tyler The Creator rock, then there won't be any problems. He issues that warning repeatedly on track seven of DON'T TAP THE GLASS, "Don't Tap That Glass / Tweakin.'" On the end of the first verse he raps, "Brodie got his b*tch took, brodie got his head bust / Brodie got his chain snatched, brodie, we be fed up (N****) / Wе told you, you ain't wanna listen / Now you lookin' like a victim."

