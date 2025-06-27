Russ Enters The "W!LD" On His Latest Studio Album

Russ is back and with an album all about exploring the scary but exciting world of who he is internally. "W!LD" is his first LP since 2023.

Fans and hip-hop media feel like they know who Russ is to a tee. When it comes to media, some view him as a controversial rapper who speaks out against the music industry. Conversely, his die-hard supporters champion his rebellious attitude and find him to be a deep lyricist and thinker. However, it seems like Russ still feels he doesn't really know himself all that well.

That's what the independent multi-hyphenate is trying to understand on his new album, W!LD. The Georgia native explained early on in the album rollout that he's venturing into unknown territory. He says this project is about taking that risk and uncovering who you really are deep down.

As he said in a recent Instagram post, "This album really embodies the phase of life I’m in. It’s the in-between…the chaos and clarity, the healing and the hurting... this one was about understanding the world inside of me."

He adds, "I spent a lot of time chasing answers, and I think this album is just me learning to be ok having questions." Sometimes, Russ is confident, but other times, he's realistic. For example, on "Superman," he realizes that he's not always dependable as people would like him to be.

"I'm a lifeline, not a hotline, I need boundaries and individuation / 'Cause I'm wrapped up in y'all's problems, ask Russ, he gon' solve them / But I'm over it, I can't shoulder it, y'all's rock just hit rock bottom."

There's a mixture of emotions on the record, making this one of his most introspective and personal listens to date. Spin W!LD below.

Russ W!LD

W!LD Tracklist:

  1. User Guide
  2. Go Up
  3. Movin
  4. La La La
  5. April 7
  6. Crazy
  7. Pent Up in a Penthouse
  8. Gettin To It with DJ Lucas
  9. Trying
  10. Superman
  11. How'd You Do It
  12. Tell Me Who
  13. Worried
  14. Embrace
  15. Right Now
  16. Forever
  17. Cyclone
  18. West
  19. Lonely Road

