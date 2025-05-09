Russ Is "Crazy" About His Woman On Latest Joyous Single

Russ has been preparing to release his new album W!LD for a few months now, and it feels like we are now closer than we've ever been to hearing what he has to say on the LP. The singles, which started flowing at the end of March, have been very solid and among the most easily digestible releases of Russ's prolific career. It seems like he's the happiest he's ever been, and it reflects in the music.

"Movin'" and "April 7" saw Russ with a new energy, showing some real joy on the tracks. "Pent Up In A Penthouse" recalls feelings of the 2010s period Russ came up in musically, with a sparse piano loop and some drums underscoring his emphatic flow and bars about being a new person. "Crazy" is his latest offering, and it is much more in line with "April 7" than the other singles.

Russ is in love, and he wants all of us to know. The beat, produced by Russ himself alongside Jake Jepson and Kiri Gerbs, is a smooth one. It's atmospheric and laid back, with vibes being the focus over producing a banger for the car speakers. He raps about going on trips with the girl in question and spoiling her because he can.

"I think my love language is Apple Pay, I like giving cash away," Russ says midway through the second verse. The accompanying music video reflects that sentiment, showing Russ island hopping with a woman while on a luxury boat. The visuals are nice, and the track that goes along with them is quite solid in its own right. Check out "Crazy" below.

Russ - "Crazy"

