Russ Drops Exuberant New Single "April 7" Ahead Of Sixth Album

Russ recently announced his sixth album, W!LD, was due for release some time in the spring or summer, though he did not give an exact date yet. On March 28 he dropped "Movin," the album's lead single. This week, he is back with the album's second single, titled "April 7." The lead singles show that his forthcoming album has some promise. Russ is picking up where he left off after a run of surprisingly strong singles across much of 2024. "April 7" is familiar territory for the controversial veteran rapper, and it once again sounds pretty good.

"April 7" sees Russ talking about a woman he's in love with. "Midwest girl, she nice and sweet, barely an inch over five-foot-three," he raps to open the first verse. It's clear that he's extremely happy with whoever the subject of the track is about. He talks about spoiling her, traveling to Colorado and the Caribbean, and making her "twitch like Kai Cenat." The relationship in question seems to have healed both of them. Russ even says that a part of him that rarely came out before is free with her. The beat, which was co-produced by Russ and several others, is very reminiscent of the smoother production style that emerged online in the early 2010s. It works very well for the bars that Russ delivers on the song. All in all, "April 7" is worth a listen, and it will be interesting to see what the New Jersey rapper will bring to his next album.