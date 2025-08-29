Russ's newest LP, W!LD, is all about stepping out of your comfort zone and exploring what's out there. The independent titan explained in past Instagram posts that he still has a lot to learn about himself. While he admits it's "chaotic," he's also becoming more comfortable with the unknowns.
"I spent a lot of time chasing answers, and I think this album is just me learning to be ok having questions," he said prior to its release. But now that Russ feels more untethered, he's ready to enter the next phase.
As he explains in his recent post discussing W!LD's deluxe, The Elephant & The Rider, this chapter is about "navigating the uncertainty that follows."
The Georgia-based rapper and songwriter reveals he learned this psychology concept from a mentor. "The elephant is your body (instincts, emotions, and the nervous system) and the ride is your mind." Furthermore, he says you have to make your "elephant" feel safe and "earn its trust and move together. This album is about learning to lead myself that way not with force, but with understanding."
Russ is kind of applying that to the rollout of this expanded edition as he's going to release one song at a time. The first is "Recognize" with songstress Jessy Blakemore. They come together for a relationship cut that paints a painful scenario.
The man in this situation doesn't seem to really see his partner and knows how to truly love her. But despite this, she still wants to be with him. As a result, the man feels like ghost, too. It's an emotional tug of war and one that's portrayed well. Spin it below.
Russ The Elephant & The Rider (W!LD Deluxe)
