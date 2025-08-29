News
the elephant & the rider (w!ld deluxe)
Mixtapes
Russ Shares Next Chapter Of His Latest Album Cycle With "The Elephant & The Rider (W!LD Deluxe)"
Russ isn't done with his "W!LD" era just yet as he's rolling out a deluxe version one track at a time. First up, "Recognize."
By
Zachary Horvath
August 29, 2025
