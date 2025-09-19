Russ Drops His Netflix Show-Sampling Single "Shut Me Up" With Big Sean

Russ went viral after showing the creation of this song on his Instagram. It's also another single for his "W!LD" deluxe.

Russ gets a lot of hate from the hip-hop community, but the dude is straight-up talented. He's proving those detractors wrong this weekend with his Big Sean collab, "Shut Me Up." It's his take on the Detroit sound, as evidenced by the feature, but also the production.

In an Instagram post, the Georgia based artist explained how this track came to be and it's quite the story. Russ says he was watching a show on Netflix called Baby Reindeer and heard a beautiful piece of music during the third episode.

After hearing it ("Come Wander With Me" by Bonnie Beecher) Russ got in the booth, pitching and speeding up the audio. However, he was struggling with finding a good drum pattern to add in. After being recommended to try a Detroit sound (which he had never done), he came up with a cleaner take on it.

But Russ felt it could be better, so he hit up Helluva, one of the pioneers of the subgenre. He's worked with the likes of Tee Grizzley extensively, so he was the perfect fit. The result is a nasty and bouncy track with some memorable quotables, particularly on the chorus.

"B*tch, I'm emptyin' the tank until I can't (Hurr) / Every time I hit a roadblock, I turn it into a ramp." It's one of the strongest songs from the W!LD era, and if you disagree, argue with a wall.

Russ & Big Sean "Shut Me Up"

Quotable Lyrics:

Might've ended up like Chandler if it wasn't for my friends (Yeah)
I'm a multimillionaire but I still want their two cents (Come on)
Reinvest into my headspace (Yeah)
My inner critic gives me hell, boy
Sometimes I get a red face, I'm walkin' 'round like Hellboy
Someone call the belt boy, I'm strugglin' with baggage (Yeah)

