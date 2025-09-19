News
Songs
Russ Drops His Netflix Show-Sampling Single "Shut Me Up" With Big Sean
Russ went viral after showing the creation of this song on his Instagram. It's also another single for his "W!LD" deluxe.
By
Zachary Horvath
September 19, 2025
